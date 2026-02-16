Three Intriguing Free Agent Wide Receivers To Complete Rams Offense

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams had a clear hole in their wide receiver room last season, and their inability to find a third pass catcher to fill out their offense would cost them the NFC Championship, on top of other factors.

Sports Illustrated's Eva Geitheim put out a list of top free agent wide receivers and here are three that could help the McVay offense rule football once again.

Jauan Jennings

Jennings is the ultimate third down threat and while the Rams do not need much from a third wide receiver, Jennings' ability to play on the outside while being a matchup nightmare on the inside could be the difference for the Rams in 2025.

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) reacts in front of Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean (33) after a first down catch in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"After the 49ers opted against extending Jauan Jennings last summer, he is set to hit free agency," stated Geitheim. "Despite dealing with several injuries including broken ribs, Jennings played in 15 games and recorded 55 catches for 643 yards and a career-high nine touchdowns. He’s been a strong No. 2 or No. 3 option for the 49ers since 2020, and can even throw the ball too when need be."

The problem is that Jennings might cost too much money. However, he has a bunch of tools in his arsenal that Sean McVay could use for trick plays if he wants to expand his playbook.

Mike Evans

Evans is a Tampa Bay legend but as Davante Adams did last season, Evans could find the second act of his career in Los Angeles, even at his advanced age.

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) reacts after a touchdown during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"After spending his entire 12-year career with the Buccaneers so far, Mike Evans is slated to become a free agent," stated Geitheim. "One of the premier receiving threats over the past decade, Evans recorded 11 straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons to start his career before injuries held him to just eight games in 2025. When healthy, Evans remains a strong target in the passing game especially thanks to his size and stature."

The one thing Sean McVay has never had with the Rams is two legitimate big bodied outside threats. Simply the threat of Evans would be enough for Puka Nacua to light the league on fire with his play from the slot.

Deebo Samuel

Samuel would be a controversial signing due to his time with the 49ers as well as concerns over being a locker room fit. However, Samuel wants to win and his ability to make things happen in the short passing game could be the element that lifts the Rams over the top.

Jan 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"Neither Deebo Samuel nor the Commanders had the season they were looking for, but he still racked up a solid 72 catches for 727 yards and five touchdowns in 2025," stated Geitheim. "Samuel just turned 30 last month, but could provide a solid veteran presence for a new team in 2026."

However, Samuel is an older player and his ability to generate yards after the catch has decreased in recent years. The one element he does have that makes him a true option for Los Angeles is his ability to play out of the backfield, something the Rams aren't able to do at a high level.

Follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra . Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Don't miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.