Rams Coaching Continuity Important to Team Success
Since 2017, success is all the Los Angeles Rams have come to know. Despite their 5-12 season in 2022, they've tallied 20 wins since and have grown into a championship contender in the NFC.
They have done this at the hands of head coach Sean McVay, who has been the leader of the franchise since coming in as a 30-year-old coach who, at times, was younger than some of the starters. In the last few years, the former Washington Commanders offensive coordinator has been able to form a coaching staff that has stuck together for the most part.
Those coaches include offensive coordinator Matt LaFluer, defensive coordinator Chris Shula, and special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn. All three coaches are back for another year and add to the continuity of the team as a whole.
When asked about coaching continuity after practice on Wednesday, McVay stated that it was 'huge' to have it entering a critical year where the team is on the cusp of world title contention.
"I think it’s huge. I think the most important thing is being able to delegate and give people autonomy and authority over things that they’re capable of handling. And you want to make sure that you’re there to be an ear, to be able to provide some vision or perspective if necessary," McVay said.
Trust is a significant key to success between players, coaches, and the front office. It is why McVay and general manager Les Snead have been tied at the hip since 2017, and Matthew Stafford returning as the franchise quarterback this year has helped add to the level of trust between player a coach. Between coaches individually, McVay said there is trust amongst not just the coordinators but the rest of the staff on either unit to find the types of talent that help nuture and cultivate the roster that many see now.
"But, with Mike, with Chris, with Chase, there’s a lot of trust, and that goes for the other coaches that are working on those sides of the ball as well. I think what’s been really cool is the amount of turnover that we have had," McVay said. "I think we’ve gotten better at identifying the kinds of people that thrive in these atmospheres and environments that we want to cultivate, and the people are what it’s all about. But it’s a great thing.
"I think as you're continuing to learn how you grow, how you can be better, how you can positively impact people, it's nice to feel like in a lot of instances stepping back provides the clarity and then also gives the trust that has been earned by a lot of these guys to go do their thing. And then you can be there whenever is necessary without diluting things.”
Having the same coaches on staff, along with the same system and environment, allows for better cohesion amongst players and coaches, allowing for that system to thrive in even the most difficult of circumstances. It is why a young Rams team has reopened their championship window and is looking to take advantage of it as soon as this season.
Continuity is hard to come by in the NFL, but it has shown sustainability and success over time. The Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, and Cincinnati Bengals are some of the latest examples of this in recent years. The Rams are hoping that magic can transfer over to the NFC, where they hope to take over the throne as the top team in the conference.
