Watch Rams' Sean McVay Sound Off From 2025 Training Camp
LOS ANGELES, Ca. Before the Rams take to the practice fields of Loyola Marymount University, displaying their 2025 look to the public for the first time on Wednesday, Rams' head coach Sean McVay took time to answer questions from the press on Tuesday.
To watch Sean McVay's Press Conference, view below.
NOTE: Due to technical difficulties, McVay's answers to the final questions were unable to be processed.
Sean McVay spoke about his offensive playmakers during OTAs.
Q: What have you seen from QB Matthew Stafford and Adams as veterans trying to connect?
“That. I think it's two veteran guys and what I think is really cool to be able to witness is the respect that you can feel they have for one another and wanting to make sure that, hey, how can we accelerate this while also understanding what a unique thing it is to develop a rapport, especially on some of the different types of routes that he'll have the ability to run in our offense. (QB) Matthew (Stafford) has got such a great way of being able to connect and communicate and it's the same thing with Davante. Those guys have such a high level of understanding of what they want and I think the best thing that we can seek out as coaches is player ownership, so sometimes it's fun to just be able to kind of be a fly on the wall and hear their dialogue as they're going over a previous set of plays or some different things that inevitably come up day in and day out, so it's been cool to watch.”
Q: What do the conversations with WR Davante Adams in the stretch line sound like?
“The way he sees the game is pretty impressive. He sees the game through a quarterback lens and he's got so many experiences and really understands it from an all-22 perspective. A lot of it is asking questions about things that maybe I've seen over the course of his career or how do we apply it? Or how is it similar to maybe things I've seen him do? But he loves football. There's a consistent passion. There's a real understanding of how it all kind of fits together, the spacing, timing, rhythm. We talk about other stuff outside of football, but the way that his mind works, I've really enjoyed being able to learn from him as well.”
