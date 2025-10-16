Rams’ Sean McVay Reveals Insight into Friendship with Premier League Coach
As a result of the Los Angeles Rams being owned by Stan Kroenke via his company Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, the Rams are one of seven different sports properties under Kroenke's control. One of the benefits for the Rams has been a network of coaches and sports figures the Rams have been able to utilize to their advantage.
With the Rams traveling to London on the weekend, Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke about the network and his relationship with Arsenal Football Club manager Mikel Arteta.
The Kroenke Network
Besides the Rams, Kroenke owns the NBA's Denver Nuggets, NFL's Colorado Avalanche, MLS's Colorado Rapids, NLL's Colorado Mammoth, Arsenal Football Club, and Arsenal Women's Football Club. Both of Kroenke's Arsenal properties are based in London.
“It's special because I think there's an understanding of a willingness to share," stated McVay. "There are so many things that are similar and in alignment even if it might be different arenas or different sports, but leadership, trying to get everybody on the same page. What are the things that you want to commit to with your values and principles? I've gotten to have a relationship with [Arsenal Manager] Mikel Arteta that I really cherish and value, learned a lot from watching the way that he moves."
"Then when we've gotten a chance to visit with one another, had a chance to connect with the Nuggets, Avalanche people and it's really special. I think with [Rams President] Kevin's [Demoff] involvement and interactions and exposure to all parts of it, it's helpful to really be able to see what it looks like. I think you're seeing all their organizations that they oversee. It's not by coincidence that it starts at the top and why they've been successful and why they do things the right way.”
McVay on Arteta
McVay, who has built a relationship with many coaches outside of football, even inviting Los Angeles Lakers head coach J.J. Reddick to attend OTAs, spoke on his bond with Arteta and how both men view things through similar lenses, despite being invested in different sports.
“I think what you feel from him, there's such a consistent alignment in terms of the things that we value, but you talk about building relationships, having the courage to go for it, being steady through the tough moments, being connected where you're in it with the group," stated McVay. "One of the things that I love about him that we try to be able to do is he's so reflective on where he can continue to grow."
"He’s not afraid to ask questions that he wants real honest feedback from his guys of where he can improve for them or maybe what are the things that they really like that he wants to continue to do whether that be with his players, with his staff. But the way that he leads and the way that he models the way is a great example. I've really cherished watching him navigate the different things that you're responsible for navigating in leadership positions. Then the great pressure or whatever it is, it's a privilege and he embraces it and it's cool to watch him move and how he handles it all.”
The Rams play the Jaguars at Wembley Stadium, which is a little under nine miles from Emirates Stadium, the home of Arsenal.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE