Rams’ Sean McVay Dismisses NFL Narratives Ahead of Key Stretch
There will be a Los Angeles Rams reunion in London as both Liam Coen and James Gladstone, former Rams, will bring their newly built Jacksonville Jaguars team over the ocean in International action.
While many see this as McVay versus Coen and the old versus the new, in reality, Sean McVay is buying into one thing, and that's his team.
McVay on Coaching Against Coen
McVay remains focused on the task at hand, only looking at what he needs to do to help his team secure victory on Sunday.
“I think it's a fun narrative, but it still is the Rams versus the Jaguars," stated McVay. "They do a great job in all three phases. You can see the identity and the personality of the team in a lot of ways is reflective of the good traits that [Jaguars Head Coach] Liam [Coen] has. They're playing tough. There's a commitment to a style of play that they have really in all three phases."
"It's really about the Rams versus the Jags. He's done an excellent job of evolving, bringing his offense to life, what he wants to be able to do and what he wants their defense and their teams to look like. We've done the same, but what I do know is you're going against a guy that you know they’re really well coached. They have some familiarity with some of the things that we're trying to do, just like we do them, but you don't know when you're going to activate it. It's about these players and us as coaches trying to make good decisions to put them in right spots.”
A Bond Built Through the Years
McVay gave Coen his first NFL job back in 2018 as the Rams' assistant wide receivers coach and then gave Coen his first NFL coordinator job in 2022. Since becoming Jaguars head coach, Coen has used the increased media presence to speak highly of McVay, stating the access McVay provided was critical in his development as a coach.
“That's a good question," stated Coen. "I think the project that I was responsible for so long was the pass drawings. So, I did all the pass drawings for three years while I was an assistant position coach there. That opportunity gave me an access to Sean that not maybe every single coach on the staff had, because when you're responsible to draw the passes you’ve got to hear it from his mouth in terms of the details, the precision, the yardage, the depth, the why. You're getting an inside look at the why behind every pass play."
"And I think that's probably what maybe helped me the most of anything that I was able to do there was the little finite details that go into just one pass play. We all run smash, everybody runs curl flat, everybody runs these plays, but the detail in which I learned it from him because of my access to working with him. I wasn't saying anything really. I mean, I'm just sitting in there, he is teaching, he's coaching, he's up on the whiteboard, he's showing me clips and film examples so that I can draw those plays, but also then pull clips of those plays to show the coaches and the players."
"So, I think it was more so that overall opportunity that I had. Now it's not a fun job always to—you're down on the clock rushing into meetings at 9:00 AM with pass drawings you just finished up and it's a process. But I think that definitely—that whole opportunity to be able to draw, so much you talk about to young coaches, learn vizio, learn how to draw. If you can draw, you may always have a job, and that opportunity was always really cool for me.”
Paying it back by paying it forward, Coen has Jaguars assistant wide receivers coach Tyler Tettleton drawing up plays for him.
