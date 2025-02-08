Stan Kroenke and the Rams New Goal: Expand to the Pacific
After it was reported that the NFL would be holding games in Australia with the Rams participating in the league's first regular-season game down under, the league released a statement confirming the reports and adding that the NFL and Australia had reached a multi-year agreement to host games through the rest of the decade.
Currently only the Rams and the Eagles hold International Marketing rights in Australia and only the Rams have marketing rights in Asia's three biggest economies, Japan, China and South Korea.
“When we first identified Australia as one of our global markets, it was not only because of our passionate fans who reside there, but also because of the important role Los Angeles plays in serving as a gateway to Australia and many countries across the Pacific,” said Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke in the NFL's press release.
“Today is an exciting day for Rams fans across the world, especially in Australia, where our players and organization have received an enthusiastic reception over the past few years when we have been in market. This is the next important step for both the Rams and the broader Kroenke Sports & Entertainment family to continue to expand our reach globally, and we are thrilled to work with Commissioner Goodell and the league office to make history and bring the first NFL regular season game to Australia.”
There is no hiding it, Kroenke wants the Pacific Rim and if he gets it, that's over a billion new consumers for his product.
Australia is only the beginning. The Rams will likely hold games in other countries within the next 20 years as long as global economics and diplomacy allow for it. The European market is too small and too saturated for Kroenke and considering he's already entered the European sports world with Arsenal Football Club, there's no reason to expand the Rams footprint there.
With Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto having already won a World Series with the Dodgers and Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki set to join the team this season, Japan already has establishes sports business with Los Angeles.
That should indicate Tokyo is next for the Rams and the league.
