Rams HC Sean McVay Raved About This Veteran
The Los Angeles Rams have a solid group of players on their roster and a proven head coach in Sean McVay. Most importantly, the Rams have dependable veterans they can lean on this upcoming season.
After training camp, McVay expressed his thoughts on the team and coaching staff.
"I think it's been two good days. [DefensiveLine Coach/Run Game Coordinator] Giff Smith, [Outside Linebackers Coach] Joe Coniglio, and [Pass Rush Coordinator] Drew Wilkins, they do an excellent job. When you guys sit here and talk to Kobe, I think the best thing that comes off is what a big picture understanding and awareness (he has)," McVay said.
"This guy…what an impressive person he is, first and foremost. His ability to understand what's going on, understand the intent of what we're trying to get done. He’s always willing to give credit to his teammates, the humility. You see why he's basically been a unanimous captain early on in his career.
"He's a stud. He’s one of those guys… he's a glue guy for us and really a lot of the people that you guys are asking about today. I love Kobie Turner. I love what he's about. He brings a consistency and energy every single day. His consistency, in terms of his production snap in and snap out, but also challenging his teammates the right way. I love Kobie.”
Speaking of glue, during the offseason, Turner noted that his goal is to help teach the younger players on the defense some of the things he has learned in his career. Turner will be an asset to the Rams' coaching staff and his teammates on the field.
"That's one of the things that I try to do is lead the way with my process and with my routine. Fiske came in and already had his own process, and he was already locked into the fact of, 'Okay, we're here for this amount of hours or whatnot, but I need to make sure that I'm doing these things that get my body right and get my body turned over," Turner said.
"I do try to pass that along, but we have a recurring group right now, and whatever knowledge that I do have, I try to pass that along. It's been really cool also to see these guys come in and already bring their own process and their own paths to success. If they already have it, there’s no need for them to reinvent theirs. If there is something that they like of mine and they ask me about it, I'm always down to be able to help them in that way."
