No Drilling Negotiation Needed for Rams’ Version of Landman
Sean McVay on Tuesday threw a curveball at a reporter. Asked about the impact of inside linebacker Nate Landman on the Rams’ defense, McVay turned the tables.
“What kind of impact do you feel from him?” McVay asked the reporter.
“You can hear it,” was the reply.
“You can hear it, you can feel it,” McVay continued. “He’s one of those guys. He has some natural leadership traits and characteristics. I think you're innately thrust into that when you play an insid linebacker position. He’s just got a good feel. He's got great awareness, a good understanding of how to be able to positively uplift his teammates and challenge them in the right way.”
In a short-yardage situation, a fourth-and-1 simulation at Tuesday’s practice, Landman combined with Omar Speights to stuff the run and thwart an offensive drive. Safety Kam Kinchens stepped up to spill the run to the outside and into the path of the linebackers, McVay said. It was nothing new from Landman, who signed a one-year, $1.1 million free-agent contract in March.
“I love what this guy is about,” McVay added. “He has consistently shown that type of stuff. And I think you said it well: You hear him out here.”
Undrafted in 2022
Landman didn’t hear from NFL teams during the 2022 draft but signed with Atlanta as a college free agent and made the Falcons’ Week 1 roster. Released in December of his rookie year, the linebacker re-signed with Atlanta and started 14 games in 2023, compiling 110 tackles, seven stops behind the line, two sacks, three pass breakups, three forced fumbles, and an interception.
But after a year under former Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Landman wasn’t re-signed by the Falcons. That’s when he decided to come home to California and sign with the Rams.
A wide receiver and linebacker at Monte Vista High School in Danville, Calif., Landman helped the Mustangs win the CIF-North Coast Section Division I title. The school beat Antioch and the nation’s No. 1 college prospect, Najee Harris, in the championship game, 42-18. Landman caught three passes but showed his defensive future with three tackles for loss and a forced fumble.
Peanut-Punch Landman
Landman actually lettered five years at Colorado, completing his college career prior to the arrival of Travis Hunter and Deion and Shedeur Sanders. He also earned all-conference honors four times with the Buffaloes, thanks in part to his Charles Tillman-like reputation.
“I went to the East-West Shrine Bowl with Nate and I kind of saw his ability there,” Rams cornerback Quentin Lake said Tuesday. “Fantastic player. I almost want to call him Peanut Punch Landman. He has just a knack for the ball and we see so many clips, Coach McVay shows them in the team meeting room, of him doing it in Atlanta. And then you see it out here and you understand why he's able to cause those turnovers.”
Landman might have a knack for finding the ball in a scrum because his dad was a professional rugby player. That profession took the family to Zimbabwe, where Landman was born before moving to Northern California.
L.A. Rams news from training camp is best served with OnSI. Follow @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra on X (Twitter) for the most updated information. Plus, visit us to share your thoughts on the Rams’ inside linebackers on our Facebook page (here).