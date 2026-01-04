Sean McVay Explains Why Rams Extended Quentin Lake

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams made news when they extended safety Quentin Lake in a three-year deal. The move caught many by surprise and with the deal completed, Rams head coach Sean McVay explained the reason behind the move and what it means for the future of his roster.

“I’m really happy for him," stated McVay. He’s well deserving. He's a guy that, similar to some of the other players that we've talked about that have gotten these extensions or that we've onboarded, represents everything that we love about what we want be about with the values and the principles. I think he's had great production and great versatility but more importantly, I think you look at it, there's a reason why he's basically been unanimously voted as a captain the last couple years."

"He's got an incredible way about himself. I think some of these special players elevate people that they're around in situations they're a part of. You've heard me talk about that before. That's who Quentin Lake is. I love him. I love the journey that he's been on and I'm really happy that he stuck with me for a few more years.”

A Change in Team Building Philosophy

The Rams have not historically paid off-ball linebackers and safeties during the Sean McVay era. The Rams changed that narrative this year by handing out multi-year extensions to Lake and Nate Landman. The Rams even extended Kyren Williams , with Williams being the Rams' first massive running back extension since Todd Gurley.

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay looks on in the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

McVay spoke about the moves, indicating that it's not so much of a shift but the next evolution of keeping the top players within the organization.

“I think what’s cool about it is that it represents that there still are…You say it's a position, but what about this player? What about Nate Landman and Quentin Lake? They are a linebacker and ‘Q’ plays safety, plays the star for us, but who are they as people? What do they represent? How do they elevate the spaces that they're in and the people that they're around? I think it does say something about those individuals in particular, relative to some of the history that you're alluding to but that's what it's always about."

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Quentin Lake (37) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

"This is always about people. You have individual positions and different markers and things like that, but it still does boil down to those human beings. Those are the kind of guys that you feel really good about wanting to be on these challenging journeys with and be able to work through and stay humble in the good times and be able to stay steady in some of the moments of adversity. I think that's more what that is a reflection of. There have also been some learning ‘ops’ [opportunities]. It's evolving and it's never static and steady."

"If we talked about the evolution of position value and different things like that, number one it’s always about the players. Also, those things evolve on a year-to-year basis because this league, coaches and players do such a good job of making it as challenging as possible to sustain a certain level of success.”

