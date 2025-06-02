Rams Have Clear Advantage Early In 2025
The Los Angeles Rams are looking to avoid a slow start next season as they have high expectations for 2025. The team is healthy now after being ravaged by injuries to start their campaign last year, and they have to hit the ground running if they want to be one of the top dogs in the NFC.
They have one of the best advantages in the NFL with how well rested they'll be in comparison to their opponents, but that doesn't mean they can afford to fall asleep at the wheel either.
While the Seattle Seahawks are predicted to fall off, they were their fiercest competitor for the NFC West last season, both the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals are expected to be more competitive next season than they were last season.
The Rams may have dealt with injuries, but the 49ers were one of the unluckiest teams when it came to injury luck, and they have an easier schedule after only winning six games last season. In contrast, the Rams' schedule isn't a cakewalk, and they'll have to play even harder if they want to win their division in back-to-back seasons.
The Rams' schedule is full of difficult games, but they begin the season with a home matchup against the Houston Texans, which they should win, and then they go on the road in week two to face off against the Tennessee Titans. Stu Jackson is a senior staff writer for therams.com, and he breaks down what are some things to look for in their matchup.
"How will the Tennessee offense look with Callahan tailoring to Ward's skillset? Moreover, what difference will the reconfigured offensive line make against one of the NFL's best young pass-rushing groups?
Sacks are not an exclusive indicator of pass protection, but the Titans did tie with the Patriots for fifth-most allowed (52) last season. Similarly, Next Gen Stats' pressure rate – it defines pressure as "any pass attempt (or sack) where a defender is within 2 yards of the QB at pass forward or within 1.5 yards of the QB at any point during the play" had the Titans at 40.2%, second-highest in the NFL.
The blame doesn't fall solely on the offensive line – Levis held the ball too long at times. What will be in store for the Rams with a new quarterback under center and a reconfigured offensive line for the Titans?"
They'll be facing off against Cam Ward in his second-ever game in the NFL, and he'll have to navigate the pocket carefully with one of the best young NFL defenses ready to sack him at any given moment. This is a game the Rams must win to build momentum and cement themselves as one of the top contenders in the landscape of the NFC.
