Rams' Sean McVay Details Discussions Held About Acquiring Aaron Rodgers
During the 2025 NFL offseason, after a giant game of chicken between the Rams and Matthew Stafford looked to have went too far regarding Stafford's contract concerns, many suspected that the Rams would move on, going with Aaron Rodgers as their next QB1 if in fact, relations with Stafford had soured to the point of no return.
Obviously, it didn't, but Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed to Kyle Brant on Good Morning Football that the team was considering adding Aaron Rodgers.
"If [keeping Stafford] wasn't able to occur, then [signing Rodgers] was definitely a conversation and a possibility for us," stated McVay. "I have a ton of respect for the body of work, and I've gotten to know Aaron and really enjoy the conversations and the approach, the way that he thinks about the game and in life. That was a possibility, but our first priority was always to get Matthew back."
Based on reports and what I've heard around the facility, McVay is being one hundred percent truthful.
Notice how McVay said it was a possibility. Basically, it wasn't a decision of Stafford or Rodgers. Not even a decision of Stafford, and if not, then Rodgers. It was lets make this work with Stafford and if that can't happen, then let's explore all possibilities. Rodgers was one, using the 26th overall pick for a rookie quarterback was another, and there were many more ideas Rodgers was grouped into.
The plan was always Stafford and that is clearly what the Rams were pushing for all offseason long. McVay knows he can win with Stafford, which outmatches whatever kind of market Stafford's talents brought to the table.
It might have looked a bit touch and go at first, but the Rams wrapped things up with Stafford to ensure they had their quarterback back in the fold before the offseason really ramped up.
With Stafford now slatted to be the Rams' quarterback for at least one more season, he makes any of the other potential options in the past merely discussion points, and not much else more than that.
Rodgers, as it seems, was simply an option, and there's nothing to say definitively at this time that he was anything more than that.
