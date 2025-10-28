Rams Have Perfect Fantasy Football Hail Mary Addition
Much has been said of the Los Angeles Rams' offense in the 2025 NFL season. They came into the year with a lot of question marks. Can Matthew Stafford stay healthy and elite in his 17th campaign at 37 years old? Can Puka Nacua avoid an extended absence? Can Davante Adams remain effective in his twilight years with a move to a clear WR2 role? Will the offensive line be able to protect a relatively immobile and injury-prone quarterback properly?
They've answered most of those questions resoundingly in their first seven games, although the jury's still out on Nacua, considering he missed the Rams' last game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with an ankle sprain. Even in that game, though, Stafford showed that he's still one of the NFL's top quarterbacks, and Davante Adams proved that he could still be a viable top option for an offense when needed.
Those weren't the only big takeaways for LA's attack in Week 7. The Rams have been a blessing for practically every fantasy team that drafted their players this season. They might still have one more option emerge before the end of the year.
Has Terrance Ferguson arrived?
The Los Angeles Rams have been an excellent drafting team in recent years, enabling them to replenish their depth, especially on the defensive side of the ball, after their 2022 Super Bowl run. They went against the grain this past spring, though, opting to spend their second-round pick on Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson.
With 134 catches for over 1,500 yards and 16 touchdowns in four years in the NCAA, it was clear that Ferguson's calling card as a prospect would be his capabilities as a receiving weapon. However, through the first seven games of the season, it might seem like the Rams wasted their 46th-overall pick, or at least spent it on a project.
Upon closer examination, though, LA might be cashing in on his potential sooner rather than later. This year, he has notched only two catches, but turned them into 52 yards and a touchdown, highlighting his lethality as a deep threat, equipped with a 4.6-second 40-yard dash time and a 39-inch vertical jump.
More importantly, his usage in the passing game was trending up for the Rams before their bye. In Week 6, he lined up on a career-high 17 snaps on offense. He followed that up with 34 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. Tyler Higbee has been an institution for LA, but it's clear that he's not the best receiving tight end on the roster. Anyone needing a high-ceiling play in fantasy football would be wise to pick up Ferguson on the waiver wire.
