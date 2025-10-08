Sean McVay Gets Candid About Usage of Rams Rookie Class
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams' 2025 rookie class are slowly starting to make their mark in the NFL, with most members of the class operating in a limited role that has started to increase, learning the ropes regarding life in the league via a controlled approach by Sean McVay and his coaching staff.
With that being said, the Rams have wrapped up their initial block of the season, and with the first quarter of 2025 now in the books, it was time to check in on the rookies' progress as Sean McVay held a presser on Monday.
McVay on His 2025 Rookie Class
The Rams took a different approach to this class than they have in other years due to finally having depth, not requiring their rookies to start after finally paying the bill that came after Super Bowl LVI. With that being said, out of the six rookies to make the Rams roster, only Josaiah Stewart has played significant time, with many fans clamoring for more of Terrance Ferguson and Jarquez Hunter on offense.
So I asked McVay what his thoughts regarding the 2025 class were as they progressed through the early season. This is what he had to say.
“I've been pleased," stated McVay. "I think if you go through each individual, I think it's still really early to write the narrative, but I love the way these guys have approached everything. I love the way they're fitting in. Some guys are getting a chance to play more snaps than others, but I think that'll be appropriate."
"I understand what you're asking. I've been pleased with those guys. Then I'm looking forward to, as the season continues to build, watching those guys continue to grow and develop and become more central pieces to what we're trying to get done.”
To McVay's credit, Stewart has carved out a significant role while Ty Hamilton has been getting rotated in. If McVay plays Shaun Dolac and Ferguson more this weekend with Colby Parkinson coming out of concussion protocol, Tyler Higbee recovering from injury, and Omar Speights being doubtful, that would send the message the fan base has been looking for regarding the franchise's trust in this rookie class.
