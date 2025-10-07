Rams Morning Report: Sean McVay Shares Positive Team News
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are back at work as they prepare to take on the Baltimore Ravens. Sean McVay provided various updates on the Rams in his Monday presser while news is coming in from the league.
Injury Update
"Updates I have for you, [Tight End] Colby Parkinson will be in concussion protocol for when he hit his head on the corner out in the red zone," stated McVay. "He’s making good progress. We do expect him to be available. He's doing well, but he is in the protocol."
"[Linebacker] Omar Speights got a high ankle. His status for this week will more likely be doubtful. [Tight End] Tyler Higbee and [Offensive Lineman] Rob Havenstein, Tyler with his hip and Rob with his ankle, are making good progress and we'll have updates to see how they're doing on Wednesday.”
McVay also stated Steve Avila should be good to play and will get the start if he practices to the level McVay believes Avila is capable of.
Rams' Approach to the Week of Practice
“I think the vibe, the energy and the intentionality," stated McVay. "I think ultimately it starts with us with the clarity, the communication, the feedback that's back and forth between the coaches and the players. Then, the energy, the vibe and the ability to be able to go execute while understanding that football's an imperfect game. I think you can feel those things more than anything else."
"I have zero doubt we have the right kinds of people. I do think that they're mentally resilient. I think they're mentally tough. I think that when you care much, you feel much. I think guys are disappointed and I think that's okay. The reality is that's in our past. How do we learn from it and how do we use it to fuel us the right way with that urgency, that sense of enjoyment for the blessing that we have to be able to do this? That’s what I'm looking forward to seeing and I have zero doubt that that's what we're going to get.”
Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Apologizes For Striking Player
On Sunday, Cardinals running back Emari Demercado had an open lane to the end zone but inexplicably dropped the football before scoring, resulting in a touchback. From that point, Arizona would surrender a 15-point lead and the game to the then-winless Tennessee Titans.
After the play, Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon verbally chastised Demercado before striking him. Gannon apologized on Monday.
"I didn't see the video, but I actually woke up this morning and didn't feel great about it, honestly," stated Gannon. "And so in the team meeting, I addressed it. I apologize to Emari, I apologized to the team, I just told them, I kind of let the moment of what happened get the better of me there," said Gannon.
"Obviously I try to be emotionally stable and calm, because my job is to solve problems during a game, and kind of lead the charge on that. So it's not really who I am, who I want to be, and I told the guys that today. So it's a mistake by me."
Former Rams Assistant Appears to be NFL Coach of the Year
On Monday, former Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen led his Jacksonville Jaguars to their fourth win of the season in a 31-28 stunner against the Kansas City Chiefs. Coen is a few player errors away from being 5-0, Trevor Lawrence looks confident and is playing his best football since college while the team owns wins against the Chiefs and 49ers this season.
They take on the Seattle Seahawks next week before playing the Rams in London.
