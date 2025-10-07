Ram Digest

Rams Witness Ravens Make Surprising Trade Before Sunday's Matchup

The Los Angeles Rams will not see certain faces on Sunday as the Ravens' front office makes moves

Brock Vierra

Sep 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay on the sidelines in the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay on the sidelines in the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Rams received news that their week six opponent, the Baltimore Ravens, have made a trade involving EDGE Odafe Oweh as reported by NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

Terms of the Trade

Jan 4, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens linebacker Odafe Oweh (99) reacts after sacking Cleveland Browns quarterback Bailey Zappe (not pictured) during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The Ravens are sending Oweh and a future seventh-round pick to the Chargers while they pick up safety Alohi Gilman and a 2026th fifth-round pick.

How Does This Affect the Rams

This Sunday

Oweh only played 26 snaps against the Texans last week but was their third highest player in terms of pass-rushing snaps. For a Rams team that loves to pass the ball, that's one less resource to put pressure on Matthew Stafford.

[US, Mexico & Canada customers only] Sep 5, 2025; Sao Paulo, BRAZIL; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs against Los Angeles Chargers safety Alohi Gilman (32) in the first quarter during a NFL game at Corinthians Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters via Imagn Images / Amanda Perobelli/Reuters via Imagn Images

Gilman is a solid but reactionary player who was losing his role last season to Elijah Molden. However, Gilman did enough to keep his place for a reason. He's an opportunist who has a knack at intercepting tipped balls, and he's a physical force coming downhill, willing to put his body on the line at any moment.

He can be schemed up with the double move so if the Rams find Gilman on Adams downfield, the ball needs to come out.

The Trade Market

This was the second trade executed on Tuesday after the Bengals traded for Joe Flacco. ESPN's Adam Schefter believes with each Monday and Tuesday leading up to the November 4th trade deadline, we are likely to see 10-12 total deals performed across the league.

For the Rams, if they wish to make a move in the cornerback market, these next four weeks will be the last and best opportunity to get a deal done.

Jun 3, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerbacks Darious Williams (24) and Ahkello Witherspoon (4) during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It's still unclear if the trade market is the route the team wishes to go as they have yet to confirm they're actively seeking an addition to the room in the same gusto as they did when Ahkello Witherspoon was ruled out with injury but as more teams start to lose, players will become available.

We are likely to see a market that mirrors the 2022 NFL season so time is of the essence as teams look to get paid on players with expiring rookie deals if they're not in Super Bowl contention.

