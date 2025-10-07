Rams Witness Ravens Make Surprising Trade Before Sunday's Matchup
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Rams received news that their week six opponent, the Baltimore Ravens, have made a trade involving EDGE Odafe Oweh as reported by NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.
"The Chargers are trading for Ravens edge Odafe Oweh, per me and
@MikeGarafolo
," wrote Rapoport. "A major move."
Terms of the Trade
The Ravens are sending Oweh and a future seventh-round pick to the Chargers while they pick up safety Alohi Gilman and a 2026th fifth-round pick.
How Does This Affect the Rams
This Sunday
Oweh only played 26 snaps against the Texans last week but was their third highest player in terms of pass-rushing snaps. For a Rams team that loves to pass the ball, that's one less resource to put pressure on Matthew Stafford.
Gilman is a solid but reactionary player who was losing his role last season to Elijah Molden. However, Gilman did enough to keep his place for a reason. He's an opportunist who has a knack at intercepting tipped balls, and he's a physical force coming downhill, willing to put his body on the line at any moment.
He can be schemed up with the double move so if the Rams find Gilman on Adams downfield, the ball needs to come out.
The Trade Market
This was the second trade executed on Tuesday after the Bengals traded for Joe Flacco. ESPN's Adam Schefter believes with each Monday and Tuesday leading up to the November 4th trade deadline, we are likely to see 10-12 total deals performed across the league.
For the Rams, if they wish to make a move in the cornerback market, these next four weeks will be the last and best opportunity to get a deal done.
It's still unclear if the trade market is the route the team wishes to go as they have yet to confirm they're actively seeking an addition to the room in the same gusto as they did when Ahkello Witherspoon was ruled out with injury but as more teams start to lose, players will become available.
We are likely to see a market that mirrors the 2022 NFL season so time is of the essence as teams look to get paid on players with expiring rookie deals if they're not in Super Bowl contention.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE