Sean McVay Provides Health Updates on Injury Afflicted Roster
The Los Angeles Rams will be concluding their 2025 Training Camp from Loyola Marymount University on Saturday before they jump into their preseason schedule with a joint practice against the Dallas Cowboys in Oxnard, California.
Here's the latest injury news.
Matthew Stafford remains week to week as he deals with back soreness. Sean McVay provided a bit of clarity regarding what his next two weeks will look like.
“The Cowboys, no. The Cowboys, I would say that's less than likely," stated McVay. "With the Chargers, and I know I'm probably irritating you guys, but it truly is a week-to-week thing and what I don't want to do is set a timeline. I know he’s making good progress, saw Dr. Watkins again today. Everything is in good shape. But to answer your question, the Cowboys is a no and then we'll see about the Chargers.”
At this point, it's safe to rule Stafford out of next week, barring any changes. Stafford has been getting assessed by the Rams and orthopedic spine surgeon Dr. Robert Watkins.
This is a situation that is starting to get concerning. Training camp is one thing, joint practices are another. Joint practices are the Rams' only opportunity to simulate live game reps with Stafford while being able to maintain his safety.
These next seven days will be critical to finding out if there's a real possibility that Stafford might not be ready to go for week one against Houston.
The Rams maintain the position that Stafford remains eligible to play, and he remains the current QB1.
Terrance Ferguson was held out of practice with a "little groin issue, according to McVay. Emmanuel Forbes also missed practice. A precautionary decision.
Kobie Turner was forced to remove himself from action with a back issue. McVay stated the issue is bothering Turner a little bit, so the Rams are choosing to be cautious.
Nate Landman was also removed from practice.
“Yeah, I think he felt a little bit of a calf. We were just being smart with him. Err on the side of caution. That was what they had communicated to me.”
Landman walked off on his own power.
There are no new updates on Alaric Jackson.
