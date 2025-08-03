WATCH: Rams Sean McVay 2025 Training Camp Day Nine Presser
LOS ANGELES, Ca. On Saturday, the Los Angeles Rams held practice to a packed house at Loyola Marymount University, and with franchise legend Aaron Donald in the house, the team turned up the intensity to the delight of the fans.
Last Thursday, Sean McVay spoke to the media following practice on a variety of topics regarding his team.
Q: Does your team have a new identity this season?
“I think in a lot of instances every single year is a new year, but you do want to be able to build on some of the things where we were able to establish some positive momentum knowing that you earn it every single year. What I think is big is you a much better idea of who are the guys that we're going to be playing with. It’s probably easier to project our starters. I think in a lot of instances, nobody really knew what it would be like without [Former Rams Defensive Tackle] Aaron Donald. Nobody knew how quickly [Linebacker] Jared Verse and[Defensive End] Braden Fiske would ascend into significant roles. You are talking about a guy like Omar Speights as a rookie that comes in and makes big time impacts and [Safety] Jalen McCullough. I think we've got some guys that really got a bunch of good experience their rookie year. [Defensive End] Tyler Davis was another factor for us. Then some second- year, some third-year guy, we’ve got a little bit more experience on the back end. I think having an idea of who we're doing it with, being able to see some consistent success toward the latter part of the year, we want to be able to build off of that while knowing that we've got to be able to earn it every single day.”
Q: What has been the difference for Stetson Bennett this season?
“I think he's getting a lot more reps just because of the situation, but confidence. He’s enjoying it. I think when you watched him play at Georgia and even some of the preseason games, when he gets into a rhythm and he's smiling, like all these great competitors, there's an enjoyment. Enjoyment for mastering their craft, but an enjoyment of just being totally immersed in the moment. Then, enjoyment of your teammate's success. He’s really having fun. [Quarterbacks Coach] Dave Ragone is doing such a great job when you talk about repetition as the mother of learning, he's getting a lot of invaluable reps. If you want to put a positive on it, we'll be excited when [Quarterback] Matthew [Staford] gets back out here, but in the meantime, say, ‘Alright, how do you look at this through an optimistic lens?’ [Quarterback] Jimmy [Garoppolo] and [Quarterback] Stetson [Bennett] are getting reps and continuing to improve, that wouldn't have existed otherwise. I'm really proud of Stetson and I want to continue to see him just stack blocks and keep enjoying himself.”
