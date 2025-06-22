Why Rams' Terrance Ferguson Hasn't Signed His Contract Yet
Terrance Ferguson was selected in the second round, and due to fully guaranteed contracts signed by fellow second-round picks, the majority of the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft have yet to sign their deals, holding out for their own guaranteed money as we're about a month away from training camp.
In a report by CBS Sports' Joel Corry, we see why Ferguson is holding out.
"The most surprising development is that 30 of the 36 unsigned draft picks are from the second round," wrote Corry. "The last time so few players were signed from any of the seven rounds in an NFL Draft was 2020 when there wasn't much incentive for early signings since the COVID pandemic eliminated in-person offseason workout programs. Just like with this year's second round, only two first-round picks were signed by the middle of June 2020."
"The Houston Texans got the ball rolling on this year's second-round signings by giving 34th overall pick Jayden Higgins (the second pick in the second round) an unprecedented contract on May 8, a day before the rookie minicamp started. Higgins became the first second-round pick in NFL history to get a fully guaranteed contract. McConkey has 62.5% of his fourth-year salary in 2027 fully guaranteed. The other three years of McConkey's contract were completely secure at signing."
"The Cleveland Browns quickly followed suit the next day with Carson Schwesinger, the first pick in the second round, by also fully guaranteeing his entire contract. Without the Texans breaking new ground, Schwesinger's deal may not have been fully guaranteed. Keon Coleman, 2024's first pick of the second round, has 80% of his 2027 compensation with the Buffalo Bills fully guaranteed. That's up from the 70% 2023's first second-round pick Joey Porter Jr. received as a fourth-year guarantee from the Pittsburgh Steelers."
Not only is Ferguson looking to get paid in accordance to his classmates but he also has precedent with the Rams as well.
The Rams 2024 second-round pick Braden Fiske agreed to a deal that made three out of his four year deal fully guaranteed, while also guaranteeing 15 percent of his salary in the final year of the deal.
Ferguson remains one of several members of the Rams draft class that has yet to sign their rookie deal. As Ferguson looks for more guaranteed money, the Rams hope to finalize all their business before training camp begins on July 22nd.
