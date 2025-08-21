Rams Sean McVay Wants All The Smoke
Sean McVay is not messing around. He understands the situation in front of him, and he wants to take advantage. For the first time since he hoisted the Lombardi, he has a team ready to win right now, and he's doing everything in his power to ensure his team is battle-tested for the regular season.
McVay attempted to schedule as many joint practices as he could, with the Rams practicing against the Dallas Cowboys in Oxnard, California as well as the New Orleans Saints in Carson, California.
However, it was McVay's pivot in the second week of preseason that has defined his commitment to making his team as tough as possible. While the Rams were originally scheduled to hold a joint practice against the Chargers at their facility in El Segundo, the Chargers would be forced to cancel due to injuries on their end.
McVay and the Rams instantly pivoted, organizing the Saints joint practice in a matter of days. While one would think two joint practices and three preseason games is enough, McVay wanted more.
The Rams travel to Cleveland this week to take on the Browns in the preseason finale. When asked by reporters in McVay wanted to schedule another joint practice, he was ready to roll.
“I did. It didn't fit for them," stated McVay. "We were supposed to go to Minnesota and practice against them in the third week. There were some logistics (issues) with regards to the NFC having two home games and one away and the AFC flipping that because of the nine and eight schedule now and the way that's set up. We were trying to be able to do that. It didn't work out. When the schedule was released and we’re playing the Browns in the third preseason game, I think [Browns Head Coach] Kevin [Stefanski] and his group already had some other stuff set up. It didn't necessarily fit, but we have some plans to be able to do something similar with our group next Thursday.”
The Rams continue to bring an attitude of anger towards the 2025 season. This team understands what awaits them come the regular season so they're taking no chances, testing their mettle at every chance they get.
