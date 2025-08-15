Rams' Sean McVay Awaits Difficult Decision
The Los Angeles Rams saw a familiar face in Saints defensive coordinator Brandon Staley. Staley, the former Rams defensive coordinator in 2020, took what Wade Phillips built, put his own Vic Fangio spin on it, and built the best defense in the NFL, a defense that Raheem Morris would guide to a Super Bowl victory the following season.
I've made some calls and had several conversations around the league, with the consensus being that if current defensive coordinator Chris Shula emulates the success he had in the second half of the 2024 NFL season, he will be an NFL head coach in 2026.
So now McVay has to be pondering what could be the most pivotal decision in his career. Who does he line up to replace Shula? While that decision is far away, the presumed heir is AHC Aubrey Pleasant due to his knowledge of the defense, his work with the defensive backs, his ability to communicate, and the respect he has as a leader.
However, McVay said something after practice that caught my ear.
“He’s incredibly smart. He's got a great big picture perspective and capacity for the game," stated McVay. "I've absolutely kept in touch with Brandon. I'm really happy to see him back in a leadership role. I know what a great coach he is and he'll do an excellent job. They did a lot of cool stuff today. That’s a staple where Brandon has those guys ready to play sound, tough and physical. They were connected on all three levels so they look like they're going to be a really good outfit.”
Back in 2024, following Staley's firing from the Los Angeles Chargers and Morris' hiring by the Falcons, McVay spoke to Staley regarding the defensive coordinator job. Things didn't pan out for whatever reason, Shula was appointed as defensive coordinator, and Staley took a job with the 49ers.
However, it seems their relationship remains solid.
Last Monday, Pleasant spoke about his expanded role, especially on offense
“Being able to coach all 22. [Head] Coach [Sean] McVay gives me the opportunity to really impact both the offense and the defensive side of the field. I've always done that since I've been here, but I think now being Assistant Head Coach, you're able to actually get in deep and develop the relationships with a lot of the younger players as well as the veterans."
"Sometimes you see me in practice roaming around and I thank Coach [McVay] all the time for the opportunity to be able to do that. And he says it's been earned, which I'm very, very thankful for. Anytime you can see the game from offense and defense and then my role is to try to be more involved with special teams as well because I know when sitting in that role, everyone's looking at you in the best manner possible.”
Pleasant went on to say he wants to be a head coach one day.
So that leads up to this question: if a vacancy were open and the Saints granted permission, is Sean McVay putting himself in position to have both Staley and Pleasant on his staff?
Pleasant's ability to get a head coaching job would greatly benefit from a defensive coordinator role but if he takes interviews for head coaching jobs this offseason, having that experience on offense, more specifically a "McVay" offense, is crucial to achieving those goals. While it would be hard for him to get a head coaching job in 2026, 2027 is a different story.
But if Staley is available but Pleasant wants the defensive coordinator job, who does McVay choose? Keep in mind, Pleasant was interviewed by other teams to be their defensive coordinator, so he might have options if McVay doesn't promote internally.
Then there's Staley, a proven winner with the Rams. Plus, Staley and defensive assistant Giff Smith were together during Staley's time with the Chargers so he would already have structure in place. Plus, who else would be able to better dissect Fangio's defense than his apprentice?
Something to ponder as we go through the season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE