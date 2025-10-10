Ram Digest

Rams Add Offensive Playmaker to Thursday's Week Six Injury Report

The Los Angeles Rams continue to deal with injuries on both sides of the ball

Sep 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay on the sidelines in the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams released their Thursday report and certain key positions are questionable in regard to who will play them on Sunday. On top of that, Tutu Atwell, who has been hitting his stride, was listed as limited despite not being on Wednesday's report.

The Rams named seven players to the Rams' injury report, with none of their game status being listed. However, per Sean McVay, Omar Speights is likely to be listed as doubtful.

McVay was asked on Monday who would play if Speights were ruled out.

“We'll work through that. I have a lot of confidence in [Linebacker] Troy [Reeder]," stated McVay. "We have a lot of confidence in some of the different guys. Obviously [Linebacker Shaun] Dolac… we only have four guys on the roster, but Troy is a guy that's shown that he's more than capable as is Shaun Dolac. We have guys on the practice squad but haven't gotten too far deep into that quite yet.”

Both players split practice reps on Wednesday. Evaluations continued on Thursday.

Did Not Participate

Rob Havenstein (ankle) and Omar Speights (high ankle sprain) did not practice on Wednesday.

Limited

Tutu Atwell was a full participant on Wednesday but was limited Thursday with a hamstring injury.

Tutu Atwell
Sep 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell (5) runs for a touchdown on an 88 yard pass play in the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Tyler Higbee (hip) was a DNP on Wednesday but was limited on Thursday.

Colby Parkinson (concussion protocol) and Nate Landman (ankle soreness) were limited on Wednesday and Thursday.

Full

Kam Kinchens (knee soreness) was limited Wednesday but was upgraded to full on Thursday.

Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens listed 13 players on their injury report. While they also did not provide any game status for their players, it's believed Lamar Jackson will miss the contest if things continue as they are. He's missed two straight practices this week.

Did Not Participate

Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring), Ben Cleveland (personal day), Lamar Jackson (hamstring), and Roquan Smith (hamstring).

Lamar Jackson
Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) scrambles during the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Cleveland was the only new addition on Thursday. Awuzie, Jackson, and Smith missed practice on Wednesday.

Limited

Patrick Ricard (calf) and Marlon Humphrey (calf) missed Wednesday but were limited on Thursday.

Zay Flowers (shoulder) and Devontez Walker (oblique) have been limited for both days.

Full

Kyle Hamilton (groin), Joe Noteboom (ankle), Roger Rosengarten (knee), and Ronnie Stanley (ankle) were all limited on Wednesday but were full participants on Thursday.

Emery Jones (shoulder) has a second straight full practice.

