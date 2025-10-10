Rams Add Offensive Playmaker to Thursday's Week Six Injury Report
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams released their Thursday report and certain key positions are questionable in regard to who will play them on Sunday. On top of that, Tutu Atwell, who has been hitting his stride, was listed as limited despite not being on Wednesday's report.
Los Angeles Rams
The Rams named seven players to the Rams' injury report, with none of their game status being listed. However, per Sean McVay, Omar Speights is likely to be listed as doubtful.
McVay was asked on Monday who would play if Speights were ruled out.
“We'll work through that. I have a lot of confidence in [Linebacker] Troy [Reeder]," stated McVay. "We have a lot of confidence in some of the different guys. Obviously [Linebacker Shaun] Dolac… we only have four guys on the roster, but Troy is a guy that's shown that he's more than capable as is Shaun Dolac. We have guys on the practice squad but haven't gotten too far deep into that quite yet.”
Both players split practice reps on Wednesday. Evaluations continued on Thursday.
Did Not Participate
Rob Havenstein (ankle) and Omar Speights (high ankle sprain) did not practice on Wednesday.
Limited
Tutu Atwell was a full participant on Wednesday but was limited Thursday with a hamstring injury.
Tyler Higbee (hip) was a DNP on Wednesday but was limited on Thursday.
Colby Parkinson (concussion protocol) and Nate Landman (ankle soreness) were limited on Wednesday and Thursday.
Full
Kam Kinchens (knee soreness) was limited Wednesday but was upgraded to full on Thursday.
Baltimore Ravens
The Ravens listed 13 players on their injury report. While they also did not provide any game status for their players, it's believed Lamar Jackson will miss the contest if things continue as they are. He's missed two straight practices this week.
Did Not Participate
Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring), Ben Cleveland (personal day), Lamar Jackson (hamstring), and Roquan Smith (hamstring).
Cleveland was the only new addition on Thursday. Awuzie, Jackson, and Smith missed practice on Wednesday.
Limited
Patrick Ricard (calf) and Marlon Humphrey (calf) missed Wednesday but were limited on Thursday.
Zay Flowers (shoulder) and Devontez Walker (oblique) have been limited for both days.
Full
Kyle Hamilton (groin), Joe Noteboom (ankle), Roger Rosengarten (knee), and Ronnie Stanley (ankle) were all limited on Wednesday but were full participants on Thursday.
Emery Jones (shoulder) has a second straight full practice.
