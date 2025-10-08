Rams Learn Massive News on Lamar Jackson Before Ravens Game
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. On Wednesday, The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec, who covers the Baltimore Ravens, announced that quarterback Lamar Jackson missed practice as he continues to deal with a hamstring injury that kept him out of the Ravens' last contest.
NFL Insider Ian Rapoport would add that it's looking like Jackson will not play this week, and Ravens head coach John Harbaugh stated there's no change in Jackson's status, which currently sits at doubtful.
McVay on Jackson
On Monday, Rams head coach Sean McVay was asked if he would prepare to play against Jackson due to various news circling on Jackson's status.
“Yeah, you have to plan for both," stated McVay. "I think we're in the early phases of that. I still think it was helpful on that Thursday game to be able to let guys get away. You put that game to bed. I think it's really important for coaches and players to both be fresh."
"We’ll get a jump today, but I did think it was important for guys to be able to enjoy their families. I think that's when we get the best out of them. That’s something that you have to closely monitor and be able to have contingency plans for either/or with us obviously preparing for him, but whether you see some other guys, you do need to have contingency plans.”
How This Development Affects The Rams
The Rams have struggled against teams with mobile quarterbacks over the past few seasons and Jackson is the epitome of a dual-threat passer. With him likely out, that means the Rams must key in on running back Derrick Henry and are likely to do so without Omar Speights.
McVay mentioned on Monday who might replace him.
“We'll work through that," stated McVay. "I have a lot of confidence in [Linebacker] Troy [Reeder]. We have a lot of confidence in some of the different guys. Obviously [Linebacker Shaun] Dolac… we only have four guys on the roster, but Troy is a guy that's shown that he's more than capable as is Shaun Dolac. We have guys on the practice squad but haven't gotten too far deep into that quite yet.”
McVay would go on to praise the effectiveness of the Rams' rushing defense.
