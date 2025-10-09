Ram Digest

Rams Detail Wildly Concerning Injury Report on Wednesday

The Los Angeles Rams injury report doesn't look good, but it's somehow better than their opponent's

Brock Vierra

Sep 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay on the field prior to the game against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium.
Sep 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay on the field prior to the game against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. After Wednesday's practice, the Los Angeles Rams released their first practice report of the week.

The Rams named six players to the Rams' injury report, with none of their game status' being listed. However, per Sean McVay, Omar Speights is likely to listed as doubtful.

McVay was asked on Monday who would play if Speights were ruled out.

Sean McVay
Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay during the first half at Lincoln Financial Field.

“We'll work through that. I have a lot of confidence in [Linebacker] Troy [Reeder]," stated McVay. "We have a lot of confidence in some of the different guys. Obviously [Linebacker Shaun] Dolac… we only have four guys on the roster, but Troy is a guy that's shown that he's more than capable as is Shaun Dolac. We have guys on the practice squad but haven't gotten too far deep into that quite yet.”

Both players split practice reps on Wednesday.

Did Not Participate

Omar Speights
Jan 19, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) prepares to throw the ball as Los Angeles Rams linebacker Omar Speights (48) defends in the first half in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field.

Rob Havenstein (ankle), Tyler Higbee (hip), and Omar Speights (high ankle sprain) did not practice on Wednesday.

Limited

Colby Parkinson (concussion protocol), Nate Landman (ankle soreness), and Kam Kinchens (knee soreness) were limited.

The Ravens listed 12 players on their injury report. While they also did not provide any game status for their players, it's believed Lamar Jackson will miss the contest if things continue as they are.

Did Not Participate

Lamar Jackson
Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) scrambles during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring), Marlon Humphrey (calf), Lamar Jackson (hamstring), Patrick Ricard (calf), and Roquan Smith (hamstring).

Limited

Zay Flowers (shoulder), Kyle Hamilton (groin), Joe Noteboom (ankle), Roger Rosengarten (knee), Ronnie Stanley (ankle), and Devontez Walker (oblique).

Full

Emery Jones (shoulder)

Oct 5, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh stands on the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at M&T Bank Stadium.

McVay on Lamar Jackson

McVay was asked this week if the Rams will prepare to play Jackson, despite his doubtful at best status.

“Yeah, you have to plan for both," stated McVay. "I think we're in the early phases of that. I still think it was helpful on that Thursday game to be able to let guys get away. You put that game to bed. I think it's really important for coaches and players to both be fresh. We’ll get a jump today, but I did think it was important for guys to be able to enjoy their families."

Sean McVay
Sep 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay watches game action against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at SoFi Stadium.

"I think that's when we get the best out of them. That’s something that you have to closely monitor and be able to have contingency plans for either/or with us obviously preparing for him, but whether you see some other guys, you do need to have contingency plans.”

