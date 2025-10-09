Rams Detail Wildly Concerning Injury Report on Wednesday
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. After Wednesday's practice, the Los Angeles Rams released their first practice report of the week.
Los Angeles Rams
The Rams named six players to the Rams' injury report, with none of their game status' being listed. However, per Sean McVay, Omar Speights is likely to listed as doubtful.
McVay was asked on Monday who would play if Speights were ruled out.
“We'll work through that. I have a lot of confidence in [Linebacker] Troy [Reeder]," stated McVay. "We have a lot of confidence in some of the different guys. Obviously [Linebacker Shaun] Dolac… we only have four guys on the roster, but Troy is a guy that's shown that he's more than capable as is Shaun Dolac. We have guys on the practice squad but haven't gotten too far deep into that quite yet.”
Both players split practice reps on Wednesday.
Did Not Participate
Rob Havenstein (ankle), Tyler Higbee (hip), and Omar Speights (high ankle sprain) did not practice on Wednesday.
Limited
Colby Parkinson (concussion protocol), Nate Landman (ankle soreness), and Kam Kinchens (knee soreness) were limited.
Baltimore Ravens
The Ravens listed 12 players on their injury report. While they also did not provide any game status for their players, it's believed Lamar Jackson will miss the contest if things continue as they are.
Did Not Participate
Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring), Marlon Humphrey (calf), Lamar Jackson (hamstring), Patrick Ricard (calf), and Roquan Smith (hamstring).
Limited
Zay Flowers (shoulder), Kyle Hamilton (groin), Joe Noteboom (ankle), Roger Rosengarten (knee), Ronnie Stanley (ankle), and Devontez Walker (oblique).
Full
Emery Jones (shoulder)
McVay on Lamar Jackson
McVay was asked this week if the Rams will prepare to play Jackson, despite his doubtful at best status.
“Yeah, you have to plan for both," stated McVay. "I think we're in the early phases of that. I still think it was helpful on that Thursday game to be able to let guys get away. You put that game to bed. I think it's really important for coaches and players to both be fresh. We’ll get a jump today, but I did think it was important for guys to be able to enjoy their families."
"I think that's when we get the best out of them. That’s something that you have to closely monitor and be able to have contingency plans for either/or with us obviously preparing for him, but whether you see some other guys, you do need to have contingency plans.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE