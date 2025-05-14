Former Rams Assistant Zac Taylor is Misplaying His Hand
The head coaches in the NFL who are members of the Sean McVay tree have had various amounts of success but none of them have yet to climb football's greatest peak and win a Super Bowl.
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor got close, losing to McVay in Super Bowl LVI but since, Taylor has made a variety of moves that have questioned many and led to some thinking the wheels are beginning to fall off.
McVay used his people skills to get Davante Adams to come to Los Angeles, the same skills Taylor has been lacking in his interactions with disgruntled defensive star Trey Hendrickson.
“A little bit transpired between me and Zac. We’ve tried to keep it as least amount as personal as possible, but at some point in this process it becomes personal," Hendrickson said, via CLNS Cincinnati.
"Being sent 30 days before mandatory camp or how many ever days it is that if I don’t show up I will be fined alludes to the fact that something won’t get done in that time frame. The lack of communication post-draft made it imminently clear to my party—meaning my wife, my son and my agent, a small group of people—that I had informed that this might not work out. I don’t think it was necessary. I think we should have all hoped for the best until proven otherwise.
"Other things have transpired, like the importance of me being here in OTAs doesn’t seem to be respected. I think I’ve carried a lot of respect. I don’t mean to insinuate anything about anyone’s character, but that was disappointing. I think that was the word of the offseason.”
Hendrickson was the NFL sack king in 2024 and is on the final year of his deal. After the Bengals paid Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, Hendrickson felt he was due for a deal. The Bengals have either dragged their feet or simply ignored Hendrickson.
"I don’t have a predictive analysis,” Hendrickson said, via Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “I’ve been hoping for the best through the entire process. The only thing that alluded to fines was the text I got yesterday from Zac. I thought this was a little early to talk about fines personally with how I’ve conducted myself. I’m incredibly humbled to talk about a potential extension. That’s the part that’s disappointing. Hard work works. I’m a firm believer in that. It’s disappointing.”
It's unclear who Taylor thinks he is, but Hendrickson was one of the main reasons the Bengals made the Super Bowl. Hendrickson was also the reason the Bengals didn't have the worst defense in the NFL.
Another example of why the Rams should be thankful they have McVay.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and weigh in on Taylor.
Please let us know your thoughts on Taylor when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE