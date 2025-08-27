How Rams Inadvertently Strengthened Rival Foe
The Los Angeles Rams already watched two of their Super Bowl LVI heroes join up with their rival, the Seattle Seahawks over the past two seasons.
While Ernest Jones makes himself at home in his second season within Mike Macdonald's defense, franchise legend Cooper Kupp looks to help Sam Darnold take a Shanahan-schemed offense to the next level in what can only be described as a fever nightmare for Rams fans.
On Wednesday, via the waiver wire and free agency, the Seahawks added Derion Kendrick and Pooh Paul Jr.
Derion Kendrick
Kendrick was a player I initially projected would make the 53-man roster entering preseason. The emergence of others forced the Rams to say goodbye to the defensive back. Kendrick, an opportunist, now enters a defense that is not only allowed but encouraged to gamble on potential turnover throws. Kendrick is on their 53-man roster.
Pooh Paul Jr
The biggest surprise from roster cutdown day was the Rams' decision to waive 2025 fifth-round pick Pooh Paul Jr. While many fans wanted the Rams to retain Paul over Troy Reeder, that was never the decision within the organization. The decision came down to keeping UDFA linebacker Shaun Dolac over Paul.
“First of all, a great dude," stated McVay on Tuesday. "I really respect him as a man. It was not an easy decision, but what we are tasked to do is to evaluate, when we went with four inside linebackers, who we think are the four best inside linebackers? That’s not exclusive to playing inside linebacker, part of that is playing special teams.
Shaun Dolac is a guy that's going to be able to play on all four phases. [Inside Linebacker] Troy Reeder is going to play on all four phases. When you look at [Inside Linebacker] [Nate] Landman and [Inside Linebacker] Omar Speights as your starting inside linebackers when you're in your two backer defenses, those third and fourth spots are heavily dictated and determined by where you create value not exclusive to the inside linebacker position.
It’s not anything to take away from [Chris Paul Jr.] ‘Pooh’ because I have respect, love and wish him nothing but the best. Those two guys made themselves really important and that's why they'll have a jersey on game day.”
Paul is now he's in a scheme where he can grow and develop with the backing of a well-coached secondary. Paul cleared waivers and was signed to the Seahawks' practice squad.
