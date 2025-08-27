WATCH: Sean McVay's Presser After Rams Roster Cut Day
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams resumed practice after cutting down their roster to 53 players. Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke after practice regarding his finalized roster.
Watch Sean McVay's Press Conference
McVay took to the podium on Monday.
Q: Is there a set day that Alaric Jackson to be evaluated?
“No, he's good," stated McVay. "He's going to partake in next Monday's practice, Wednesday and Thursday, and then he’ll just do the jog through on Friday. It's really cool. I think we've got a good plan in place. That is something, whether you talk about Matthew's back or the thing with Alaric, that I certainly have never dealt with before. I think that demands flexibility, but we feel really good. He has put so much work in. I think he's handled it like a total stud. I'm really happy for him that all things are pointing to him being ready to go and being able to manage this. I think there's been a lot of work behind the scenes of being educated on how many people have really been able to deal with this. What's the best way to be able to have the meds, then you get off of them so you don't leave yourself susceptible to some of the things that the medication can prevent you from being able to play football. He's done a lot of work. I think we've got a really good gauge on when those get out of his system and feel really fortunate that that's the direction that we're trending in.”
Q: Could you talk about Terrance Ferguson’s first game action and what his takeaways were?
“It was good. I thought he did a really nice job. He did a good job in the run game. I think he can finish a little bit better on some of those things and he knows that. We talked about it. I have a lot of confidence in him not to just be a receiving tight end, but a complete tight end. In the receiving stuff, I thought it was cool. He ended up winning on the slot fade where we just missed him then came back to it and ended up hitting him on that, the little bootleg where gets a good run after the catch. He has a good feel and good tempo to his game. I thought he did well.”
