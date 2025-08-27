Rams Sean McVay Comments on Decision To Waive Pooh Paul
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams, as every other team in the NFL, had to reduce their roster down to 53 players by 1 pm PST on Tuesday.
While the team had to make tough decisions regarding on who would make the roster, it came as a shock to fans when the Rams decided to waive 2025 fifth-round pick Chris "Pooh" Paul Jr. The Rams decided to keep Nate Landman, Omar Speights, Troy Reeder, and the Shaun Dolac as their off-ball linebackers.
The Rams decided to retain their five other 2025 draft picks. Dolac is the Rams' only 2025 undrafted free agent to make the initial 53-man roster.
Following practice, Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke about the decision to waive Paul.
McVay Makes Statement on Paul Jr
“First of all, a great dude," stated McVay. "I really respect him as a man. It was not an easy decision, but what we are tasked to do is to evaluate, when we went with four inside linebackers, who we think are the four best inside linebackers? That’s not exclusive to playing inside linebacker, part of that is playing special teams. Shaun Dolac is a guy that's going to be able to play on all four phases. [Inside Linebacker] Troy Reeder is going to play on all four phases. When you look at [Inside Linebacker] [Nate] Landman and [Inside Linebacker] Omar Speights as your starting inside linebackers when you're in your two backer defenses, those third and fourth spots are heavily dictated and determined by where you create value not exclusive to the inside linebacker position. It’s not anything to take away from [Chris Paul Jr.] ‘Pooh’ because I have respect, love and wish him nothing but the best. Those two guys made themselves really important and that's why they'll have a jersey on game day.”
It's unclear at this time if the Rams will be able to retain Paul on the practice squad if they wish to do so.
The Rams will bring 16 players back on practice squad, and they will rejoin the Rams at practice on Wednesday.
The Rams currently have seven defensive lineman, four outside linebackers, four inside linebackers, and nine defensive backs on their current roster.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE