Ram Digest

Rams Sean McVay Comments on Decision To Waive Pooh Paul

The Los Angeles Rams made the controversial decision to waive their fifth-round draft pick, along with several others on Tuesday

Brock Vierra

Aug 14, 2025; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay watches during a joint practice against the Los Angeles Rams at the Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Aug 14, 2025; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay watches during a joint practice against the Los Angeles Rams at the Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams, as every other team in the NFL, had to reduce their roster down to 53 players by 1 pm PST on Tuesday.

While the team had to make tough decisions regarding on who would make the roster, it came as a shock to fans when the Rams decided to waive 2025 fifth-round pick Chris "Pooh" Paul Jr. The Rams decided to keep Nate Landman, Omar Speights, Troy Reeder, and the Shaun Dolac as their off-ball linebackers.

The Rams decided to retain their five other 2025 draft picks. Dolac is the Rams' only 2025 undrafted free agent to make the initial 53-man roster.

Following practice, Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke about the decision to waive Paul.

McVay Makes Statement on Paul Jr

Chris Paul J
Nov 9, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive back John Saunders Jr. (5) reacts with linebacker Chris Paul Jr. (11) after a defensive stop during the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

“First of all, a great dude," stated McVay. "I really respect him as a man. It was not an easy decision, but what we are tasked to do is to evaluate, when we went with four inside linebackers, who we think are the four best inside linebackers? That’s not exclusive to playing inside linebacker, part of that is playing special teams. Shaun Dolac is a guy that's going to be able to play on all four phases. [Inside Linebacker] Troy Reeder is going to play on all four phases. When you look at [Inside Linebacker] [Nate] Landman and [Inside Linebacker] Omar Speights as your starting inside linebackers when you're in your two backer defenses, those third and fourth spots are heavily dictated and determined by where you create value not exclusive to the inside linebacker position. It’s not anything to take away from [Chris Paul Jr.] ‘Pooh’ because I have respect, love and wish him nothing but the best. Those two guys made themselves really important and that's why they'll have a jersey on game day.”

It's unclear at this time if the Rams will be able to retain Paul on the practice squad if they wish to do so.

The Rams will bring 16 players back on practice squad, and they will rejoin the Rams at practice on Wednesday.

The Rams currently have seven defensive lineman, four outside linebackers, four inside linebackers, and nine defensive backs on their current roster.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

feed

Published
Brock Vierra
BROCK VIERRA

Brock Vierra, a UNLV graduate, is the Los Angeles Rams Beat Writer On Sports Illustrated. He also works as a college football reporter for our On Sports Illustrated team.