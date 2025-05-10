Rams Rival Named Worst Roster in NFC West
The Pete Carroll era in Seattle is officially over. While the team has retained some of the team's younger talent, they have said goodbye to several players, including trading quarterback Geno Smith to Carroll's Raiders and receiver D.K. Metcalf to the Steelers.
In order to replace them, the Seahawks signed Sam Darnold to a contract that they can get out of after one year, they drafted Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, and signed Rams legend Cooper Kupp along with Marques Valdez-Scantling.
Despite their moves and their 11 selections in the 2025 NFL Draft, Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano said the Seahawks have the worst roster in the NFC West.
"The Seahawks took a gamble swapping Geno Smith and DK Metcalf for Sam Darnold and Cooper Kupp." Wrote Manzano. "Somebody could argue that they downgraded at those positions, but the Seahawks have many intriguing pieces to make it work with the notable free-agent additions."
"Darnold’s offensive line received reinforcements in the draft after the first-round selection of Grey Zabel, who can play guard and center. Zabel can’t play two positions simultaneously for a poor offensive line with multiple needs."
"Kupp has lost a step and has dealt with injuries since his 2021 triple crown season, but the team gained a talented pass-catching tight end after selecting Elijah Arroyo in the second round. Perhaps the running back tandem of Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet can bounce back from a somewhat disappointing ’24 season."
It should be noted that Walker III was playing hurt and eventually had to go on injured reserve, ending his season early.
"Seattle’s defense could make strides in Year 2 under coach Mike Macdonald. There’s plenty of talent throughout this defense, which could be better with second-round rookie safety Nick Emmanwori. But this secondary needs better performances from cornerback Riq Woolen, who has regressed since his impressive rookie season in 2022."
"Safety Julian Love and cornerback Devon Witherspoon were consistent playmakers last season. Defensive lineman Leonard Williams is coming off one of his best seasons. Perhaps 2024 first-round defensive tackle Byron Murphy II makes a sizable jump in his second season."
While the Seahawks did add a quarterback who lost to the Rams twice last season, they did upgrade crucial areas (interior offensive line and defensive secondary) of the team for long-term success.
