Rams Set to Add to Young, Talented Defense
The Los Angeles Rams' season was an overall success, but the end of the season and the start of free agency are different ball games. Luckily, the Rams do not have many position groups to address this offseason. However, many positions needing help are on the defensive side.
The middle linebacker position is one of the positions they must focus on. The Rams recently signed veteran linebacker Nate Landman, but the team still need additional help at middle linebacker, even if it is only in a reserve role for next season.
The Rams can find a middle linebacker to fill a reserve spot early in his career. However, since he would be on their rookie contract, the Rams would have plenty of time to help develop their home-grown linebacker. This could lead to a more long-term answer for the Rams at the position.
Tyler Dragon from USA TODAY recently released his first round mock draft. Dragon's mock draft has the Rams continuing to build their team, specifically their defense, through the draft. After years of trading away their top draft picks, the Rams have come a long way from those days.
"The middle of the Rams’ defense has been a weakness since veteran Bobby Wagner departed for the nation’s capital. Nate Landman was added in free agency, but Campbell would give the Rams the athletic and impact linebacker the team’s been missing," Dragon said.
Los Angeles will likely be a team led by their offense next season, even though their defense will probably play well too. After years of shuffling through multiple middle linebackers, the Rams may find themselves with a middle linebacker who can solidify the position for years to come.
The Rams have had a productive opening to free agency and look to add to their success. Los Angeles must continue doing what they have done this offseason and prepare for the NFL Draft in a few weeks. Over the next few seasons, the Rams can build one of the best rosters in the league.
If they can do so, they have every reason to believe they will be playoff contenders next season.
