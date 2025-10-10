Rams Rookie Has Impressed Ahead of First Potential Start
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams announced this week that starting linebacker Omar Speights would likely be doubtful for Sunday's game against the Ravens and that both Troy Reeder and UDFA rookie Shaun Dolac would be competing for the start if Speights can't go.
On Thursday, Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula was asked about Dolac, and gave a glowing review. Dolac beat out Pooh Paul Jr and Elias Neal for the final linebacker spot on the 53 man roster.
Shula on Dolac's Development
“He’s doing awesome. He’s been repping really no matter what and getting in the reps every week," stated Shula. "He’d been playing scout team and the look squad for the offense. He’s just a stud. He is doing a great job and we're excited about him.”
Why Dolac Made the Roster
"You could tell pretty early that the game wasn't too big for him," continued Shula. "Like we were talking about with Omar [Speights], you can almost talk to him like a coach even though he is a really young player that obviously hasn't played much yet, but the game makes sense to him. You saw it in practice, you saw it in OTAs how easy it was for him. He obviously went on in the preseason and played really well and was able to get guys to the ground and tackle. He was physical and we're seeing it on special teams right now.”
Shula went on to say he's able to communicate with Dolac as a coach, praising the linebacker's IQ, his ability to learn and then his ability to take the lesson and immediately apply it on the field.
“You might say a concept and you can just tell he gets it right away. He's in here studying and looking at the tape. He's in here early and you can tell that when you're installing stuff in front of the room, he's already heard it and you're just saying it for the second time. Then it’s about what guys can handle. You always take the approach of every single individual player and giving them all the information that they can handle. He's a guy that can handle a lot of information.”
The Rams have yet to name a replacement for Speights and have yet to rule Speights out.
