Mike LaFleur Defines Rams Approach Against Ravens
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams continued in their weekly preparations on Thursday as the team looks to get back to winning ways when they travel to Baltimore this weekend. Before practice, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur and defensive coordinator Chris Shula took to the podium.
Following the conclusion of practice, Puka Nacua and Jared Verse spoke to the media.
Mike LaFleur shared his opinions on Baltimore.
Watch Mike LaFleur's Press Conference Below
LaFleur has helped Matthew Stafford conduct one of his best starts to a season in his entire career. Sean McVay went into further detail regarding Stafford's productive first five weeks.
Q: What are your thoughts on Matthew Stafford’s strong statistical start to the season and whether you've seen anything different from him?
“I think he's playing really well," stated McVay. "I don't care about stats. I care about the efficiency snap in and snap out. We want to be able to move the ball and score points. I think he's done an excellent job of putting us in good positions. I think he's recognizing coverage, reading with his feet. I think he's throwing the ball with accuracy and anticipation."
"He's playing the way that we believe he's capable of. He’ll be the first to tell you that he's his biggest critic, which is also what makes him great, but I have been really pleased with him. I feel really fortunate to have him leading the way. We have a great opportunity this week and we’re looking forward to attacking the prep the right way.”
Q: What are the changes and benefits of using play action in the offense the last two years?
“I just think when you can try to be able to create that little bit of hesitation. The more you can make the defense…when so much of what their rules, roles and responsibilities are reactionary, especially in a lot of those down and distances that you're talking about where some of the play actions can be activated, you can cause a little bit of hesitation."
"That's some of the things where we talk about being able to marry looks together. That's been the gist of it. I don't know exactly what the numbers are in terms of some of the analytics, but we're always going to do what we think is best relative to different situations.”
