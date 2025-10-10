Rams Share Opinions on Ravens' All-Pro Kyle Hamilton
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are set to take on All-Pro defender Kyle Hamilton, a player who has revolutionized the safety role within the modern game due to his versatility and ability to create havoc within the framework of the Ravens' defense.
Both Davante Adams and Puka Nacua spoke about their opponent while Mike LaFleur colored in the tactical side dealing with a threat like Hamilton.
Davante Adams
“He's just a football player," stated Adams. "He's one of those guys that's a football player. He's like how [Wide Receiver] Puka [Nacua] is. It's hard to really look at his 40 [yard dash time], look at how high he jumps, all of that stuff. Just having a real feel for the game, understanding his role and they obviously put a lot on him and you can see it in the way that he plays. He’s rangy, obviously long and a tall type of dude. It's a lot different than what you normally see at the safety position. A lot of challenges presented. He’s a good football player for sure.”
Mike LaFleur
“He's in the back end, he's at nickel, he's all over the place," stated LaFleur. "He has a unique size to him and length and that’s dating back to Notre Dame, no doubt. But when he was a rookie, he was a problem. I can only imagine he's seeing the game even better and better."
"You just know when guys are instinctual and they're extremely smart and they're in such command because of how fluid they play and they're always around the ball. I have as much respect for him as a defensive player as I do as anyone in this league. He has all of that physical skill set, but he matches it with toughness, being in the right place and all the things I just said. I have crazy respect for the dude.”
Puka Nacua
Puka Nacua was asked about the Ravens defense, mentioning Hamilton by name amongst other top players.
“I think there are some familiar names," stated Nacua. "I think of some of the ‘Cougs’ [BYU Cougars] I've played against. [Outside Linebacker] Kyle [Van Noy] out there and seeing some of the stuff with [Safety] Kyle Hamilton. It's a familiar face that we've seen in [Safety] Alohi Gilman who was just signed over there in some of our joint practices with the Chargers."
"It’ll be exciting and then seeing some of the stuff that ‘number two’ [CB Nate Wiggins] has put on tape last year and watching how they played this year. I think it's going to be an exciting challenge for our wide receiver room and for our offense as a whole to be consistently executing throughout the whole game.”
