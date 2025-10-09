Chris Shula Gets Candid on Rams Defense After 49ers Defeat
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams continued in their weekly preparations on Thursday as the team looks to get back to winning ways when they travel to Baltimore this weekend. Before practice, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur and defensive coordinator Chris Shula took to the podium.
Following the conclusion of practice, Puka Nacua and Jared Verse spoke to the media.
Chris Shula shared his opinions on Baltimore while discussing his defense's shortcomings against the 49ers and the positives of the early season.
Watch Chris Shula's Press Conference Below
On Monday, Rams head coach Sean McVay shares his thoughts on the Rams' defense.
Q; Could you describe what the approach looked like this offseason with improving the run defense personnel?
“I think it was identifying the guys that maybe we'd want to resign or where is their market. [Nose Tackle] Poona Ford was a guy that we had targeted and there was an intentionality about potentially being able to draft and develop, like what we've done with [Nose Tackle] Ty Hamilton and continue to lean into the guys that we do have knowing that their intentionality and the way that they're being coached by [Defensive Line Coach/Run Game Coordinator] Giff [Smith] and [Pass Rush Coordinator] Drew [Wilkins] and even if you bring the edge guys into that group with [Outside Linebackers Coach] Joe [Coniglio], the growth that would occur there."
"We invested in both of those, the interior and the edge, in the draft obviously invested in Poona Ford. He was a guy that we really had a lot of love for based on going against him in Seattle and then watching his body of work with the Chargers last year. That's a little bit of insight into the dialogue for you.
Q: Was there any challenge getting players that are known as pass rushers to buy into run defense?
“Just their competitive character," stated McVay. "These are the right kinds of guys. You get recognized for that kind of stuff, but these guys understand you earn the right to be able to do that by being stout at the point of attack on the early downs. The competitive character of this group is so special and I think they're led by special coaches. You don't necessarily have to create the buy-in. I think it's more of the big picture understanding of earning those opportunities to be able to rush the quarterback and be in some of those situations where you feel like you have the pen a little bit defensively.”
