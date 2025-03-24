REPORT: Rams Are Putting Together a Solid Offseason
The Los Angeles Rams arguably made the best offseason signing by adding veteran wide receiver Davante Adams to their roster. After eight seasons together, Los Angeles moved on from Cooper Kupp almost immediately after the season ended, opening a spot for Adams.
While Kupp had a very productive eight seasons in Los Angeles, including a Super Bowl MVP and a Triple Crown, his performance has undoubtedly declined since that season. His declining play, in addition to his massive contract, made Kupp expendable for the Rams this summer.
Jared Dubin of CBS Sports listed some of the most intriguing offseason free agent signings from around the league. He believes the Rams' addition of Adams was one of the better moves of any team in the league this offseason and notes what Adams' arrival means for Los Angeles.
"I debated between giving the Rams Adams and Chris Godwin, with the theory being that the latter could slide easily into Cooper Kupp's old role. But the Rams probably want to have Puka Nacua do more of that stuff, and getting someone who has more inside-outside versatility (and a better track record of health, given the health concerns they already have with Nacua) might make more sense. Either way, giving Matthew Stafford two elite receivers is always fun, so let's do it again," Dubin said.
Dubin noted that Adams has experience playing in an offense similar to the Rams' offense. This, in addition to having one of the best quarterbacks in the league throw him the ball and being much closer to home, likely factored into Adams' decision to join the Rams earlier this offseason.
The move instantly improved the Rams' offense and could be a deciding factor in numerous games next season.
"Adams has played in this style of offense before during his time in Green Bay, and he can be both the prototypical X receiver and the guy who moves around the formation and forces defenses into uncomfortable situations. Pairing him with Nacua and giving Stafford a different kind of weapon than he had with Kupp is going to be really cool to watch," Dubin said.
