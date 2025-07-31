Rams Stetson Bennett Is Slowly Securing His NFL Future
Coming into training camp, one of the biggest questions revolved around Stetson Bennett and if there's any type of future with him both as a member of the organization and the NFL. Well, we have the answer and it's yes.
Bennett in 2025 looks just like the Bennett in 2024, just without all the terrible decisions. Take away the needless scrambling, the interceptions, the wasted seconds and focus on the playmaking ability and clutchness he displayed; that's what he is now.
Bennett has been making sound decisions and some beautiful touch passes into pockets of open space. He has impressed and shown some speed as well.
We asked Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur about this after practice, and this is what he had to say about Bennett.
“How much time you got? [Laughter] Like I said the other day, he's grown up so much," stated LaFleur. "He's in such a good spot mentally. [Quarterbacks Coach] Dave Ragone and the quarterback shave done an awesome job collectively of just being one cohesive group and learning off each other. The meetings that we have, the discussions are just collaborative and organic. He’s had great command of the huddle compared to what it used to be, but what I think is even better is when that ball snaps, he's just playing so fast."
"He has a knack, you can see it from his college film, and it's coming through here in year three. He has a knack of space and feeling space, when to speed up his drops and when to tempo it down. What’s been most impressive, particularly the first few days when he was going against the one defense a lot, that pocket is collapsed and he just knows where his outlets are. Hey, don't make a bad play worse. He’s done a great job of that. He continues to stack days. He’s going to get a lot of ops in the preseason, which will be great for him.”
LaFleur has been praising Bennett since OTAs and for good reason. I back every single thing LaFleur said. Bennett understands the offense and is excelling as a field general.
This is an interesting situation because if LaFleur gets a head coaching job, could he take Bennett with him?
Time will tell but expect Bennett to put on a show this preseason.
