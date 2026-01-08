Rams' Mike LaFleur Details Preparations For Panthers Playoff Matchup

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams continued preparations on Wednesday, checking all their boxes before flying out to Carolina as they will play the Panthers on Saturday, kicking off this year's postseason.

The Rams, the fifth seed in the NFC, look to avenge a sloppy loss in the rain that served as the catalyst for their rocky finish to the season. Before and after their practice, Chris Shula , Mike LaFleur, Jared Verse , and Puka Nacua spoke to reporters regarding a variety of topics.

They spoke on their preparations, perspectives on the game, lessons learned from the matchup and much more.

Watch Mike LaFleur's Press Conference Below

LaFleur Speaks on Making Changes While Maintaining Structure

After the Rams' loss to Carolina, the Rams had to figure out what factors induced the team to commit three turnovers. LaFleur spoke about that process and how it affects how the Rams operate this week.

“I think each and every week is different," stated LaFleur. "I won't get into how this one's a little bit different, but you figure out why those things happened and how we can correct them, what they do well as a defense and where their key guys are."

"They have a lot of good football players and they pose a lot of different challenges on every single level of the defense. Their secondary I believe is one of the best in this league and then working their way down. They're stout and thick inside and all that. You work on the stuff that we need to work on to make sure that doesn't happen again.”

With this being a playoff matchup, LaFleur spoke on walking the line regarding when to be aggressive offensively while maintaining the structure of the game plan and overall approach.

“That's the song and dance," added LaFleur. "You have to be able to attack in this league, but you don't want to do it recklessly. You have to be aggressive, but you don't want to be reckless. That goes from each position, that goes from the quarterback, that goes from the play caller and that goes from how we build this scheme."

"We want these guys going for it and shooting their shot each and every play within reason. It starts with us coming up with a plan to make sure that we're giving them the bullets to go do it, but at the same time not being reckless.”

