Watch Rams Mike LaFleur's First 2025 Training Camp Press Conference
LOS ANGELES, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams took part in their third practice of their 2025 training camp schedule, working out in jerseys and shorts as the team continues with their initial phase, getting players reacclimated with the game before the finish with their initial block of practices.
After Wednesday's practice, Sean McVay answered questions about his roster.
Q: What have you seen from Puka Nacua so far and what ideally he would like to see from him by the time the season starts?
“I just think continue to improve. I mean I've loved just the way that this guy comes in and goes to work. He's a stud. He's got such a great demeanor every single day. Obviously, the competitive toughness that he plays with. Even yesterday we're just getting ourselves a little bit more comfortable. I thought today was a step in the right direction, but he's so mentally resilient. He's always looking for the opportunity to be able to respond if things don't go the right way and he stays humble when things are going well. So, all I'm looking for is for him to just continue to progress. One of my favorite things that I've seen is just watching he and [Wide receiver] Davante [Adams] mix it up and just talk about their craft. He's a total stud. I think just by the nature of how he works, you can't help but get better and I love everything that this guy's about. And I think he's done a really good job of, as he's going into year three, learning how to establish a rhythm and routine that's going to give him the best chance to stay healthy, stay available. Some of those things are out of our control, but what is in his control, I'm seeing him do a great job of just continuing to mature and take steps in the right direction.”
Q: What's the progress of the backup quarterbacks?
They’ve done really well. You know you’ve always heard me talk about it. I think [Quarterback] Jimmy Garoppolo is a starting quarterback. Obviously, we feel so fortunate to have somebody like [Quarterback] Matthew [Stafford] leading the way, but Jimmy's done a great job. I think he's shown good command the first couple days. I've always thought he was a high-caliber player and I think it offers an opportunity for[Quarterback] Stetson[Bennett] to get some good work that he wouldn't get otherwise. And so, looking towards the preseason, expect us to take a similar approach in regard to Jimmy who will probably not play and that'll give Stetson a chance. I think for him to be able to get these reps right now will serve him well for when those games come around.”
