Final Week 3 Injury Report: Rams Get Mixed News Ahead of Sunday
The must-watch game of Week 3 in the National Football League is going to be the Los Angeles Rams facing the Philadelphia Eagles.
This is a game that is going to feature two of the best teams in the league. This can also be a playoff game preview. Both teams are coming into this match-up with winning streaks on the line, and both want to continue that. It is going to be a good test for the Rams and a confidence booster if they can come away with a win.
The matchup for the Rams is going to be a challenge. It is on the road against a team that is are favorite to win the Super Bowl again. They will also be facing a crowd in Philly that is one of the toughest to play against. But the Rams know what to expect and are going to be ready for this challenge. The Rams thrive on these types of challenges and are looking to make a statement by coming out of Philadelphia with a huge win.
Before we can get to Sunday's key matchup, we take a look at the last injury report for the Rams heading into Week 3.
The Rams had six players show up on the injury report on Friday.
On the Rams' offensive line, they had three players on the list. Steve Avila is dealing with an ankle injury and did not participate in practice once again. His status for Sunday's game is doubtful. Rob Havenstein was a full participant in practice on Friday. And Alaric Jackson did not participate in practice on Friday.
The only defensive player on the injury report for the Rams was defensive end Braden Fisk. He was limited on Friday and is questionable for Week 3.
Rounding out the injury report were Davante Adams and Colby Parkinson. Adams was a full participant, and Parkinson was limited with a shoulder injury. His status is questionable for Week 3 as well.
Los Angeles Rams
OL Steve Avila- Doubtful
DE Braden Fiske- Questionable
WR Davante Adams
OL Rob Havenstein
TE Colby Parkinson- Questionable
OL Alaric Jackson
Philadelphia Eagles
RB Will Shipley- Out
DT Jalen Carter
TE Dallas Goedert
QB Tanner McKee- Questionable
DT Byron Young
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE