Final Week 3 Injury Report: Rams Get Mixed News Ahead of Sunday

The Los Angeles Rams travel to Philadelphia to face the Eagles in Week 3. Here is what their final injury report looks like.

Michael Canelo

The must-watch game of Week 3 in the National Football League is going to be the Los Angeles Rams facing the Philadelphia Eagles.

This is a game that is going to feature two of the best teams in the league. This can also be a playoff game preview. Both teams are coming into this match-up with winning streaks on the line, and both want to continue that. It is going to be a good test for the Rams and a confidence booster if they can come away with a win.

The matchup for the Rams is going to be a challenge. It is on the road against a team that is are favorite to win the Super Bowl again. They will also be facing a crowd in Philly that is one of the toughest to play against. But the Rams know what to expect and are going to be ready for this challenge. The Rams thrive on these types of challenges and are looking to make a statement by coming out of Philadelphia with a huge win.

Before we can get to Sunday's key matchup, we take a look at the last injury report for the Rams heading into Week 3.

The Rams had six players show up on the injury report on Friday.

On the Rams' offensive line, they had three players on the list. Steve Avila is dealing with an ankle injury and did not participate in practice once again. His status for Sunday's game is doubtful. Rob Havenstein was a full participant in practice on Friday. And Alaric Jackson did not participate in practice on Friday.

k
Jul 23, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams lineman Rob Havenstein (79) during training camp at Loyola Marymount University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The only defensive player on the injury report for the Rams was defensive end Braden Fisk. He was limited on Friday and is questionable for Week 3.

Rounding out the injury report were Davante Adams and Colby Parkinson. Adams was a full participant, and Parkinson was limited with a shoulder injury. His status is questionable for Week 3 as well.

Los Angeles Rams

OL Steve Avila- Doubtful

DE Braden Fiske- Questionable

WR Davante Adams

OL Rob Havenstein

TE Colby Parkinson- Questionable

OL Alaric Jackson

Philadelphia Eagles

RB Will Shipley- Out

DT Jalen Carter

TE Dallas Goedert

QB Tanner McKee- Questionable

DT Byron Young

