Rams' Super Bowl Window is Bigger Than Some Believe
The Los Angeles Rams have a situation that not many in football understand. Despite having one of the oldest players in the NFL on their roster (Matthew Stafford), the Rams are quite young, with their entire starting defense made up of rookie contract players outside of three players.
The Rams are looking to challenge for a Super Bowl title this year, but one analyst believes the team's Super Bowl window is shorter than it actually is.
Pro Football Focus' Zoltán Buday ranked the Rams as having the eighth biggest Super Bowl window in the NFL.
"Even though the Rams' defense is built for the future and should be a strong unit for years to come, the length of the team's Super Bowl window depends solely on how long a 37-year-old Matthew Stafford can play at a high level." Wrote Buday.
"Stafford’s 74.7 PFF overall grade in 2024 ranked 21st among quarterbacks and was his second-lowest grade over the past nine seasons. While the addition of a 32-year-old Davante Adams at wide receiver could help Stafford maintain his level of play, the aging wide receiver does not extend the Rams’ Super Bowl window. An offensive rebuild will be necessary after Stafford’s eventual departure."
While it is true that Davante Adams doesn't extend the Rams' Super Bowl winner, do you know who does? The man who replaced Cooper Kupp with effortless efficiency, Puka Nacua.
An offensive rebuild will not be necessary after Stafford departs. Jimmy Garoppolo is good enough to prevent the wheels from falling off, the offensive line outside of Rob Havenstein is relatively young, and as mentioned, Puka Nacua.
Plus Kyren Williams is a 1,000 yard running back.
Regardless of whether this is Stafford's final year, the Rams have a game-changing defense on their hands that made the transition to a life without Aaron Donald not as hard as it should have been. Jared Verse is on the verge of becoming one of the best defensive players in the entire league, as Kobie Turner and Braden Fiske make strong arguments as premier interior defenders.
Take a breath. Sean McVay has one losing season in eight years. The Rams' Super Bowl window is wide open.
