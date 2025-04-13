Rams Are One Successful Draft Away From Super Bowl
The Los Angeles Rams arguably had the best offseason of any team in the National Football League. The Rams have added multiple players to their roster and look to continue doing so in the upcoming NFL Draft and throughout free agency. They hope to build an even better roster.
However, to do so, Los Angeles must stay the course and continue adding talented players who fit their vision. The Rams will have plenty of options for who to add to their roster, but after filling several holes in free agency, the Rams do not need much to be successful next season.
Rams' general manager Les Snead assembled a solid draft class last offseason and aims to do so again in just a few weeks. After trading the team's first-round pick away for many years, the Rams hit big on their first-round pick last year, Jared Verse.
Verse would earn the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award for a stellar season. Snead hopes he can have a similarly successful draft haul this offseason. Doing so would make the Rams one of the few teams in the league with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations.
Matt Harmon and Frank Schwab of Yahoo Sports analyzed a few of the teams around the National Football League who may only be one solid draft class away from reaching the Super Bowl this upcoming season. They believe the Rams may be one of those teams.
"If they have another one of those drafts where you can fix the cornerback situation," Schwab said, "the Rams go from the best team in the NFC West to maybe one of the best teams in the NFC," Schwab said.
The Rams are facing what could be a pivotal draft for the organization. The NFL is filled with examples of teams on the brink of making it to the Super Bowl, but they needed some luck and an additional solid draft haul.
After adding Davante Adams and several other players earlier this offseason, the Rams need to take a similar approach to the draft to last offseason. If they do so, they should cement themselves as one of the best teams in the league to start next season.
