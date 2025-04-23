Where Rams Land in Pre-Draft Power Rankings
The Los Angeles Rams were one of the best teams in the National Football League last season. After a slow start to the season, head coach Sean McVay and the rest of the Rams were able to rally back to claim the division. While they didn't bring in a championship, they've let themselves up nicely for the new campaign.
The front office went out to grab wide receiver Davante Adams to pair with Puka Nacua after the departure of Cooper Kupp. The offense also obtains running back Kyren Williams as well as future Hall of Fame quarterback Matthew Stafford.
The franchise is looking to add more pieces to the puzzle with the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. Last season, the Rams' draft class was a huge part of where they ended up. Going into this new draft week, however, they are in a unique position to acquire and fill multiple needs.
According to PFF.com's Bradley Locker power rankings of all NFL teams ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Rams find themselves in a respectable spot. Taking into account the free agency each team had and the current state of the roster, Los Angeles cracked the Top 10, ranking seventh overall.
"It’s hard not to love the ‘ offseason, particularly their decisions to retain Matthew Stafford and add Davante Adams — who still ranked in the 76th percentile or better in yards per route run and yards after the catch per reception. The roster's weakest group is cornerback, where no returning starter accomplished even a 63.0 PFF coverage grade in 2024," PFN's Bradley Locker wrote.
"The Rams competed with the Eagles in the divisional round despite Stafford’s season-long PFF passing grade dropping 12.7 points, and with a similar team (and more mature defense) in 2025, they remain formidable."
The Rams have already given themselves a shot to contend going into next year with their impactful free agent signings, but with a grand haul in the draft, they could easily become the team to beat in the NFC.
After last season, the front office took care of the future of the franchise, but they have some extra work to do come this Thursday.
