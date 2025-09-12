Rams Momentum Building Ahead of Matchup vs. Titans
Not many people knew what to make of the Los Angeles Rams coming into the 2025 NFL season. They were able to win 10 games last year, make it to the Divisional Round, and give the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles arguably their toughest test of the postseason.
However, it took a 5-1 run at the end of the campaign for the Rams to sneak into the playoffs with a negative point differential, by far the worst in the field. They looked absolutely horrid on both sides of the ball for the first half of the 2024 season. But with all of the talent they have on the roster and a mastermind head coach in Sean McVay, no one was willing to count LA out completely.
That proved to be prudent in Week 1. To begin the 2025 season, they bested another potential playoff team in the Houston Texans, toppling them 14-9. Now, it appears the momentum is building up for the Rams.
Rams comfortably favored against Titans
It seems that the Los Angeles Rams did enough in their 2025 NFL season opener to increase the optimism around their team. They came into Week 1 against the Houston Texans as 2.5-point favorites on FanDuel, tabbed at -144 on the moneyline following Joe Mixon's placement on the PUP list.
Not only were they able to get the victory, but the Rams also covered the spread to begin the year. Now, they look to build a streak in their next clash against the Tennessee Titans. In Week 2, LA sits at -255 on the moneyline, favored by 5.5 points.
The Titans looked feisty in their first game versus the Denver Broncos, especially on the defensive side of the ball, holding a surprisingly strong offense from last season to just 20 points. However, Tennessee did allow over 300 total yards, but was able to limit the Broncos' scoring by forcing three turnovers.
Had the Titans not given up two fumbles of their own, though, the game could have been a lot closer or even ended in their favor. Tennessee could have a tougher time containing Matthew Stafford, Kyren Williams, Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, and the rest of the Rams' offense.
Titans rookie quarterback Cam Ward will face a stiff test in Week 2 against a Rams' pass-rush that looked as good as advertised in their win over the Texans. The over/under for total scoring between Tennessee and Los Angeles has been set at 41.5 points.
