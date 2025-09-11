2 Reasons Rams Have Enticing Fantasy Matchup in Week 2
The Los Angeles Rams had a mixed bag of fantasy football results in their 2025 NFL season opener against the Houston Texans. The offense ultimately only put up 14 points against a staunch defense, but it was enough to get the victory in Week 1. They have a good chance to build a win streak against the Tennessee Titans in Game 2.
Even though it was a slow day overall for the Rams' offense, they still fielded a few good fantasy performances. Puka Nacua had 10 catches for 130 yards, leading to 23 full-PPR points. Kyren Williams had a relatively quiet day, but still notched 66 rushing yards and a touchdown, along with one reception for three yards, totaling 13.9 points.
Matthew Stafford and Davante Adams were held in check against Houston, but LA had one more strong fantasy outing from their defense. The Rams' D allowed just nine points and 265 total yards, while collecting three sacks, one interception, and a fumble recovery. That gave them 12 points in Week 1, and they could be in for an even stronger performance against the Titans.
Rams' defense is a must-have
There was a lot of talk in the offseason about the Los Angeles Rams' defense being a solid fantasy unit for the 2025 season. They were a mostly questionable D last year, but showed promise with their pass-rush statistics and strong performances in the homestretch of the campaign. They turned that potential into production in their opener against the Houston Texans.
Now, they have a juicy opportunity to assert themselves as one of the top defenses in fantasy against the Tennessee Titans in Week 2. FanDuel Research's Riley Thomas outlined this:
"The Los Angeles Rams D/ST showed out in Week 1 with 11.0 fantasy points against the Houston Texans. As D/ST3 of Week 1, is this unit worth a roster spot?
Week 2's opponent is the Tennessee Titans, who recorded only 12 points paired with two turnovers in Week 1. Cameron Ward had a rough debut by logging -0.50 EPA/db. His offensive line was a major issue, giving up six sacks.
The strength of the Rams' defense is rushing the passer. In fact, they logged three sacks in Week 1. Plus, L.A. forced two turnovers [en] route to the strong fantasy outing. Against a weak offensive line and rookie QB, the Rams D/ST is a good streaming play for Week 2."
If Jared Verse and Company can have another good showing in LA's second game, they could be on their way to earning respect as not just a solid streamer for the season, but a consistent starting defense for the 2025 fantasy year.
Find us on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra to follow along with the Rams' defense throughout the 2025 NFL season.
Please let us know your thoughts on LA's defensive performance in Week 1 when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.