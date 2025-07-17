49ers Break Rookie Holdouts, Pave Path For Rams' Terrance Ferguson
The Los Angeles Rams and Terrance Ferguson have a clear path towards reaching a contract agreement, as the team is less than one week away from the start of training camp. Ferguson, a second-round draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, has held firm with 29 other unsigned draft picks in a pursuit of a fully guaranteed deal.
Out of 32 overall picks, 30 total entered Wednesday unsigned. The two that did sign, Cleveland's Carson Schwesinger and Houston's Jayden Higgins, signed fully guaranteed deals, making the unified contract holdouts a reality.
Those holdouts, which extended into training camp holdout for Chargers' wide receiver Tre Harris as the Chargers began training camp early due to their participation in the Hall of Fame game, are about to come to an end as the first domino has fallen.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the San Francisco 49ers and second-round pick Alfred Collins agreed to a non-fully guaranteed deal.
"The next big domino in the second round has fallen: 49ers’ second-round pick Alfred Collins, the No. 43rd overall selection, reached agreement tonight on a four-year, $10.3 million deal that includes over $9 million guaranteed and now is expected to trigger multiple second-round signings, per sources," wrote Schefter.
"Until now, 30 of the 32 second round picks remained without a deal. Collins will have 88 percent of his deal guaranteed, a huge jump over last year’s No. 43 overall pick."
The 43rd pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Arizona Cardinals Max Melton, signed a four-year, $8.8 million deal with $6.9 million guaranteed or about 78 percent guarenteed.
That ten percent jump is exactly what agents needed to get their clients to sign.
However, that doesn't mean this is over and every player is going to accept an increase. The good news for the Rams is that Ferguson doesn't really have a reason to not sign his deal unless he himself simply demands a fully guarenteed deal.
He's not hurting his position group, the market, or any other negotiations outside of maybe Seattle' Elijah Arroyo (Arroyo, a tight end, was drafted four picks after Ferguson) if he signs a deal with at least 88 percent of his deal fully guarenteed.
With the clock running down, the Rams and Ferguson have a clear path to settle this matter before it becomes the biggest story at training camp.
