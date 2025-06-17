Three Questions For Rams' Terrance Ferguson
The Los Angeles Rams have a clear vision and plan for second-round pick Terrance Ferguson as the former Oregon tight end has nicely assimilated into the team. However, if he wishes to take Tyler Higbee's starting role or simply carve out an extended role for himself, Ferguson will have to answer these three questions.
1. Outside of health, what does Ferguson currently offer the Rams that Higbee doesn't?
Higbee is taller, more experienced, and has a bigger build than Ferguson. Higbee can run routes, catch, and block. So what does Ferguson offer?
That's a tough question to put on the shoulders of a rookie but no one cares about experience in the NFL, only winning. Fortunately, Sean McVay and the staff have been praising Ferguson and for good reason.
“Terrance has been good. Really today was the first day that we could do 11-on-11," stated McVay three weeks ago. "These guys got here a couple weeks ago, seen a guy that's been really attentive in meetings, got a really good feel. Really it's routes on air and then what we saw today, which is a limited body of work, but just been really impressed with him and really the rookie class as a whole. Our vets have done a good job welcoming these guys with open arms but looking forward to seeing him just continue to take it a step at a time. (Tight Ends Coach Scott) “Scooter” Huff does a great job with our tight ends. So far so good.”
2. Will Ferguson be able to block at the NFL level?
It's a standard question for any tight end. Especially with Alaric Jackson set to miss an extended amount of time, Matthew Stafford is going to need tight ends to chip EDGE players while setting up holes for the running back. We all know Tyler Higbee can do it, will Ferguson?
Ferguson and Higbee may be the best tight end duo since Higbee and Gerald Everett, and they led the Rams to a Super Bowl appearance. Everett is also one of the toughest men in the NFL. What will Ferguson do to prove he's that dude?
3. How effective will Ferguson be in the red zone?
Tight ends are a great commodity to have, but they make their money in the red zone. They're the big target in a small space, they're the extra blocker that gets running backs into the red zone and in some offenses, they're the tip of the spear.
Ferguson hauled in multiple red zone passes against tight coverage, but that was without pads and against friendly competition. Higbee cracks open the red zone for the Rams. If Ferguson wants to do that, what about his skill set does he provide in order to do so?
