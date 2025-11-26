Rams vs. Panthers: Players to Watch in Key Road Game

The Los Angeles Rams are back on the road this weekend, heading east to play a Carolina Panthers team that has shown itself to be a competitive group entering the final weeks of the season. The Rams are playing like the best team in football as they travel to Charlotte for a road test against a team known to put the NFC's best teams in a pickle.

Los Angeles is firing on all cylinders and seems to be the one team in the NFL with few flaws that could damage them entirely. However, if they are to shut down the Panthers on their home turf, these will be the key players to watch in those efforts this Sunday. Let's dive in.

Cobie Durant, cornerback

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Cobie Durant (14) runs with the ball after intercepting a pass thrown by quarterback Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (not pictured) during the first quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Ladies and gentlemen, introducing the Rams' certified No. 1 cornerback. Cobie Durant has been playing lights-out football for the last two weeks with incredible play in all facets, becoming a reliable defender in run support, showcasing discipline and football intelligence in zone spacing and shell assignments, and offering quality man repetitions.

His matchup this weekend is rookie sensation Tetairoa McMillan, who leads all rookies in receiving yards and catches through 12 weeks. McMillan will not be an easy task because of how smooth he is as a player for his frame, and he offers impressive short-area quickness to create space. Durant will need to be on his A-game once more.

The Rams tight end room

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Colby Parkinson (84) reacts after catching a touchdown pass thrown by quarterback Matthew Stafford (not pictured) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

I initially wanted to make rookie Terrance Ferguson the player to watch here, but it wouldn't be fair to the tight end room that, despite having Tyler Higbee absent for the foreseeable future, remains a productive group. As a whole, Higbee, Ferguson, Colby Parkinson, and Davis Allen have combined for 60 catches for 625 yards and nine touchdowns this season. It is a deep, reliable group of players that the Panthers will have to defend on Sunday.

While Carolina linebackers Trevin Wallace and Christian Rozeboom could return to action this week, the Panthers' defense has struggled against tight ends this season. It would not come as a surprise to see the latter three players above involved in the passing game.

Kobie Turner, interior defensive line

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Kobie Turner (91) celebrates with linebackers Jared Verse (8) and Josaiah Stewart (10) after sacking Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (not pictured) during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

When Panthers star right guard Robert Hunt went down with a torn bicep in Week 2, the Panthers dealt with a turnstile at right guard that continues this week. As arguably the best pass-rushing defensive front in football, the Rams are in a productive day against the Panthers' interior, especially on the right side with either Chandler Zavala or Jake Curhan at right guard.

Kobie Turner is the Rams best interior defensive lineman and tallied two sacks against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He's a violent, aggressive, and technical player who offers ample quickness in his rushes and against the run. This could be a productive day for No. 91 to further push for his first Pro Bowl.

