Rams Terrance Ferguson Shares List of First Time Experiences
Rams' Terrance Ferguson recently participated in an event where he had to share a bunch of his first time experiences.
"Alright, tell your first let's see jersey number. My first jersey number was 77. I played center and defensive end, so I was in the trenches," said Ferguson.
This explains why Ferguson is so willing to get down and dirty as a blocker, despite his more slender frame. It's second nature at this point.
"Tell us your first touchdown. But if it's high school, I threw a touchdown. Varsity touchdown, I threw a touchdown."
Ferguson has been a red zone expert since arriving in Los Angeles, putting himself in position to be Matthew Stafford's best friend in an area the team struggled with last season.
"Tell us your name of your first football team. I was the Patriots, the Littleton Patriots, they don't exist anymore."
"Tell us your first football jersey you own. I was given a Joe Horn Saints jersey. So I was a Saints fan growing up."
On November 30th, the Rams travel to Carolina in order to play Joe Horn's son Jaycee, perhaps leading to some friendly competition in the Bayou.
"Tell us your first Ram you can think of? The first Ram? Aaron Donald."
Donald has spent a bunch of time around the new players, helping his old team while not overstepping. Even in retirement, Donald still commands the Rams.
Tell us your first impression of L.A. Hot."
"Tell us the name of your first best friend, Skyler. Shout out him."
"Tell us your first job. My first job was I worked for my dad a lot, doing like landscaping, roofing, HVAC."
"Tell us your first pet and her name. I'll just get my dog, Murphy. He's still alive. He's like 14 year old white, crusty dog. This normal."
"Tell us what your first big NFL purchase will be. Probably just rent out here, I've been looking at rent, and it is very expensive, so I'd count that as a big purchase."
Rent in Woodland Hills is very expensive.
Ferguson gave relatable answers as he continues to connect with fans on a service level basis. Considering his play style, Ferguson could position himself to become more of a playmaker for the team this season.
