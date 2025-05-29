WATCH: Terrance Ferguson Talks Rams, Using McVay's Offense at Oregon
Los Angeles Rams rookie tight end Terrance Ferguson took the podium on Wednesday, joining head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford as the three men spoke to the media after the team's OTA practice, and we were there for it all.
To watch today's press conference, view below.
Ferguson spoke about the Rams offense following his selection in the NFL Draft.
Q: On Oregon OC/QBs Coach Will Stein implementing similar schemes to the Rams offense and whether that’ll help him fit in with Sean McVay's offense?
"One hundred percent. We take a lot of stuff from the Rams' offense. We've watched some tape on them so there’s definitely some carryover. Coach Sean McVay is one of the greats and he always has a great offense... like you said, using motions to attack space and everything like that. I'm super excited to be a part of that, get the playbook and dive into it."
Q: On whether he’s watched TE Tyler Higbee on film and what he can learn from him
"There are a couple of 'vets' in that room and just being able to learn from those guys. Obviously they've been really good in the NFL for a reason. Being able to learn from those guys is one of the biggest things for me. I love to sit behind people and learn and push people, but to have some 'vets' like that, it's such a blessing."
Q: On what he believes he’ll bring to the offense and what the team has told him about his role?
"I think I bring a lot of things, versatility being the biggest, being able to stretch the field and creating mismatches with linebackers or safeties but also being able to put my nose on somebody. The God-gifted ability, but also the versatility and ability to be able to line up anywhere and be able to make an impact however I need to."
Q: On what he’s looking forward to learning while playing with QB Matthew Stafford and his contribution to the offense?
“Having a guy like that who is a Super Bowl champion and one of the greats... my little brother is a die-hard Lions fan. He loves Matt(hew) Stafford and has loved him his whole life. Being able to play with a guy like that who has a lot of experience, won a Super Bowl, is super detailed, and is a super talent, I can't wait to be able to catch passes from him.”
