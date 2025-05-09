BREAKING: Rams Announce Jersey Numbers for Rookies
The Los Angeles Rams have officially announced which numbers their rookies will wear in 2025.
According to theRams.com's Stu Jackson, the numbers are as followed:
Draft picks:
- TE Terrance Ferguson: 18
- OLB Josaiah Stewart: 41
- RB Jarquez Hunter: 35
- ILB Pooh Paul Jr.: 54
- DT Ty Hamilton: 57
- WR Konata Mumpfield: 15
Undrafted free agents:
- OL Wyatt Bowles: 60
- S Malik Dixon-Williams: 39
- ILB Shaun Dolac: 56
- OL Ben Dooley: 66
- WR Tru Edwards: 82
- OL Willie Lampkin: 62
- OLB Jamil Muhammad: 45
- DL Bill Norton: 97
- OLB Josh Pearcy: 59
- WR Brennan Presley: 81
- TE Mark Redman: 83
- DL Da'Jon Terry: 98
- TE Anthony Torres: 46
- S Nate Valcarcel: 43
- RB Jordan Waters: 36
- OL Trey Wedig: 72
- WR Mario Williams: 86
Sean McVay spoke about his feeling on the Rams roster following the draft.
"I think the good thing is when you just look at the last two years, you really realize as much as you say, 'Alright, we're going to carry some good momentum.' I think you want to learn from stuff. Each of the last couple of years, it's a totally separate season. We want to be able to build and there is a lot of confidence, but it has to be earned. You finish the season in '23 7-1 down the stretch, you go toe-to-toe with Detroit [in the playoffs] and then we start 1-4 this past year."
"There are a variety of reasons I could give for that but as you accumulate experience, there is an understanding that every year really is a new year. When you draw on previous experience to understand that you don't take for granted setting the foundation the right way. That's what we started talking about last week with the offseason program. These guys are people that we feel like will be a part of that, but they're going to earn it. They're going to come into a great group of guys that are going to welcome them with open arms."
"I do think that we're in a good position to be able to project a lot of confidence, but we have to be able to go earn it and then hopefully stay as healthy as you possibly can, which we've seen what a big deal that is not only for us, but a lot of different teams across the league in what is a really physical sport that we play."
