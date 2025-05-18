Rams Show Off First Looks of their Rookie Class
The Los Angeles Rams released several photographs of their rookies as a part of the NFL Rookie Premiere, displaying second round selection Terrance Ferguson in a Rams uniform for the first time as well as pictures of the rest of the draft class.
The Rams rookies also took part in a photo shoot titled New Kids on the Block, with Ferguson and Josaiah Stewart sporting a jacket signifying the Rams relationship with LAFD Air Operations.
The Rams continued to honor the Los Angeles Fire Department long after they finished battling blazes that affected the area during winter by hosting the NFL Draft at LAFD Air Operations headquarters.
Sean McVay spoke about that following the draft.
“That's awesome. It's such a great partnership," said McVay. "You talk about a platform that we're so fortunate and blessed to have, but people that really make sacrifices that represent everything that you try to really embody as a sports team. That's way bigger. We talked to them today. Getting a chance to spend some time with all the first responders earlier today was special. To have eight of our players, Matthew Stafford, Tyler Higbee, Puka Nacua, Kyren Williams, Blake Corum, Braden Fiske, Jared Verse and Kobie Turner. Those are special players that were here to be able to spend time with them and to really just give back the appreciation and the gratitude for things that they do that is the epitome of we then me."
"The selflessness, the sacrifice and being transformational instead of transactional. They're checking all those boxes. They inspired us. I think when you look at those two games, what I've been so proud of our football team in those instances is, you take things that are way bigger than football and you say, ‘Let's try to provide a temporary relief or provide a product that people can be proud of from our city to represent these first responders. Not necessarily winning the games and fortunately we were able to do that in both of those instances, but representing the way you compete, the way you stay connected, the way you respond, the way you act, interact and respond to the adversity that happens. Our guys did that. To have those eight players here sure meant a lot to me. They were awesome. I really enjoyed the time that we spent earlier today together.”
